Fox News pulls Judge Jeanine Pirro off the air – for now, at least
The outrage industry has claimed a temporary victory at Fox News, or so it seems. With no explanation, the suits at the nation’s leading cable news outlet pulled Saturday night’s episode of Justice with Judge Jeanine off the air with no explanation. However, as Stephen Battaglio of the Los Angeles Times infers, it is pretty obvious what this must be all about:
…the switch appears to be related to Pirro’s March 9 comment about Rep. Ilhan Omar ( D-Minn.), who wears a hijab, a traditional head covering worn by Muslim women.
“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” Pirro said in the scripted opening of her March 9 program that dealt with Omar, a popular target of conservative pundits since she entered Congress. (snip)
Fox News, which typically stands by its hosts when they make controversial statements, issued a public rebuke of Pirro over the comments about Omar.
“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro's comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Fox News said in a statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”
At least four advertisers — personal finance company NerdWallet, online marketplace Letgo and drugmakers Allergan and NovoNordisk — have said they have suspended their sponsorship of Pirro’s program due to her remarks about Omar.
Photo credit: Gage Skidmore
This move seems to confirm Richard Baehr’s grim assessment that the slaughter of Muslims in New Zealand has changed the momentum of American politics, putting concerns about Jew-hatred in the back seat (or maybe the trunk), while “Islamophobia” acrtivists sit in the driver’s seat, turning us left.
I certainly hope that Fox News will not be bullied into cancelling Judge Pirro’s show entirely, though I fear that massive pressure is being brought upon them, via threats of advertiser boycotts, to do just that. She brings a unique brand of exuberant frankness to her reviews of the week and her interviews.
