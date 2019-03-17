Fox News pulls Judge Jeanine Pirro off the air – for now, at least

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” Pirro said in the scripted opening of her March 9 program that dealt with Omar, a popular target of conservative pundits since she entered Congress. (snip)

Fox News, which typically stands by its hosts when they make controversial statements, issued a public rebuke of Pirro over the comments about Omar.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro's comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Fox News said in a statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

At least four advertisers — personal finance company NerdWallet, online marketplace Letgo and drugmakers Allergan and NovoNordisk — have said they have suspended their sponsorship of Pirro’s program due to her remarks about Omar.