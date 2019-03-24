Kimball: 'The Vast Attempt to Undo the 2016 Election Has Failed'

This is excellent from Roger Kimball, publisher of The New Criterion and Encounter Books, on the ultimate meaning of an unindicted Trump.

John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, Sally Yates, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, John McCain, Christopher Steele, Glenn Simpson, and others did their best to undo the results of the 2016 election. The Mueller investigation was their not-so-secret weapon upon which vast hopes rested. It has, unfortunately for them, been increasingly clear for some time that Robert Mueller was coming up empty-handed, at least on the main task, which was to unseat the President. Hence the newly energized efforts by Rep. Jerold Nadler and others to construct an ‘insurance policy’ in the form of impeachable offenses that might be brought against the president should, horrible dictu, Robert Mueller’s efforts at decapitation fail. As I wrote here a few weeks ago, ‘no one not named Bill Kristol now thinks that Mueller’s expensive, long-running entertainment will issue in any actionable charges against the president.’ Nevertheless, Nadler and his colleagues have opened a sweeping corruption probe in a desperate search for compromising tidbits from Donald Trump’s past business dealings that could plausibly form the basis for articles of impeachment. It’s a fool’s errand. That chapter is closed. There may be a few backwards glances as the story moves forward, but moving forward it is, and not in a direction that the NeverTrump fraternity and the anti-Trump coven in the media and the government will like. Here we are just a day after Mueller pushed his report over the transom at Main Justice and we’re getting headlines like this: ‘As Russia collusion fades, Ukrainian plot to help Clinton emerges.”

Earlier, Kimball had identified the NeverTrump conspiracy as "the biggest political scandal in the history of the United States":

‘What is being exposed is the biggest political scandal in the history of the United States: the effort by highly placed — exactly how highly placed we still do not know — members of one administration to mobilize the intelligence services and police power of the state to spy upon and destroy first the candidacy and then, when that didn’t work, the administration of a political rival.’

Kimball wrote that months before information came to light about the efforts of top officials at the Justice Department to convince the Trump cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to have the president declared unfit for office. Sauce for the gander.

Kimball mentions some ongoing investigations and, given the rabidly partisan nature of the prosecutors in New York who are hunting Trump's scalp, we can probably expect an indictment or two in the next few months.

But, indeed, it's over. Whatever hope Democrats had of impeaching Trump obviously rested on the evidence being so compelling that Republicans would be forced to vote Trump out of office. That's not going to happen and the NeverTrumpers are stuck with fantasy scenarios playing out to a public that will probably start getting angry very soon at these witch hunts.

Some Democrats will never accept the results of the 2016 election being legitimate. But as Kimball points out, they can't do a damn thing about it.