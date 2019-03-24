Leading veganism advocate is ‘really, really sorry’ she was captured on camera eating flesh

Everyone is free to choose what foods they consume, Michelle Obama’s coercion of school lunches to the contrary notwithstanding. But when veganism becomes virtue-signaling, directly or indirectly shaming meat-eaters, it becomes obnoxious. Even worse would be someone who built a career on advocacy of the vegan lifestyle only to secretly eat flesh – because it is healthy.

As a lifelong meat- and fish-eater, I am savoring this delicious story of hypocrisy. But having spent most of my adult life in and around Berkeley and Cambridge, I know a lot of vegetarians and vegans, and most of them are nice people. Many are motivated by compassion for all animals, though vegans take that even further, eschewing eggs, milk, and other non-lethal products of animals. At least 90% of them are women, mostly middle aged and younger.

Please meet Yovana Mendoza Ayres. Jackie Salo of the New York Post reports:

YouTube screen grab

A YouTube star who champions a raw and vegan lifestyle accidentally upended her own “plant-based” empire when she was caught on camera eating fish. Yovana Mendoza Ayres, who posts under the name Rawvana, has made a name for herself preaching the virtues of her raw, vegan diet, racking up nearly 2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. The 29-year-old also sells meal plans on her personal website. But the international YouTube star angered fans after appearing to betray her much-extolled lifestyle on a trip to the “plant-based paradise” of Bali, Indonesia. “Can you guess where I’m at?” Ayres wrote on Instagram. “I’ll give you a hint: it’s a plant-based paradise.” Soon after, she was seen in another YouTube star’s video in front of a salad. Fans were quick to point out the self-proclaimed vegan was eating a major no-no: fish. The backlash led Ayres to post a video apologizing for the non-vegan meal.

It’s half an hour long, but within 20 seconds you get the point that she is “really, really sorry” and her facial expression makes me believe that she is:

Bets of all: she admits she ate flesh for her health: (attention: Cory Booker)

She claimed she suffered health problems, which required her to change her diet and incorporate more protein. A doctor reportedly diagnosed her with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, which involves an abnormal amount of bacteria in the small intestine, according to medical journals. “I wasn’t ovulating,” she said in the video. “I was basically anemic and my thyroid levels were low. It was really bad, but it was borderline.” Ayres, however, said she still champions a vegan diet.

I know very well a middle-aged Bay Area woman who was a vegan for almost her entire adult life. She was, like a lot of young and middle-aged female vegans, a bit ethereal, very slender, and seemed to be weak, not forceful, in her daily activities. She was also plagued by a series of health issues that made her almost a victim of life itself.

For reasons I don’t fully understand, but quite possibly related to desperation over her health, she converted to meat-eating over a year ago. She was transformed! Since then, she has become non-willowy, though not in the least bit fat. She is enjoying robust health, and speaks and moves with more confidence and vigor. Shesays she is happier than she can remember being before. I doubt very much that she will ever return to veganism.

Hat tip: Sarah Hoyt