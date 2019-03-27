Jussie Smollett walks. Cui bono? – who benefits?

Crimesha [State'sAttorney Kim Foxx] doesn't have the power or authority to make such a boneheaded move on her own. In fact, she sent her deputy, the person nominally in charge of the prosecution since Crimesha "recused" herself, and let him take all the heat for the "decision." So who did? And who benefits, especially with a mayoral election mere days away.

But, as the old saying from Tip O’Neill tells us, “All politics are local,” to for granular detail on the Windy City motives that might be at work, I turn to our friends at Second City Cop:

To my eyes, the most obvious immediate effect was to drive from the headlines the Mueller Report’s exoneration of President Trump from any charge of collusion, and therefore the Democrats’ and media’s complicity in perpetrating a catastrophically damaging hoax . The involvement Tina Tchen, formerly Michelle Obama’s top aide and currently helping the scandal-ridden Southern Poverty Law Center find some means of salvaging its survival in the wake of scandals proving its utter moral bankruptcy , makes me think that perhaps the fine hand of the Obamas is involved.

What could possible explain this stunning cave-in? My colleague Monica Showalter is undoubtedly correct in writing that this is how the elites, the ruling class, protects its own. In this case, the socialist class that rules Chicago and much of blue state America. And M. Catharine Evans is correct that this sort of contempt for the truth is straight out of Marxist dogma, which Jussie imbibed along with mother’s milk from his mother.

Foxx isn’t saying much. She hasn’t said much at all since it was learned that she’d been contacted about Smollett by lawyer Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff.

With no new evidence presented and a grand jury 16-count felony indictment at hand, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office suddenly decided to ask the judge in the case to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett and seal all the records of the case. The only penalty incurred by the actor will be forfeiture of $10,000 posted as bond ( small fraction of what he earns per episode of his TV show), and a few hours of “community service” performed at the offices of Jessie Jackson’s Operation Push -- not even anything useful like picking up litter off the side of a freeway. To top it off, Smollett addressed the media and maintained his innocence, even as the Chicago Police, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and even the state’s attorney’s office maintaining that he still is guilty.

Meanwhile, Jussie Smollett, basking in the backing of Fox television’s and Empire’s producers, backing of him, may think that he can go back to being an overpaid actor. I don’t think so. O.J. Simpson thought the same thing after he beat the rap for murdering his wife and her friend, but as Roger L. Simon wrote yesterday, Jussie will join The Juice as one of the most hated figures in America.

All eyes now turn to the US Attorney’s office in Chicago, where mail fraud and terroristic threat charges may still be leveled against Smollett. The Postal Inspectors – don’t laugh! They are a highly respected, dedicated police agency that takes its mandate very seriously -- have a mission critical stake in making sure that highly publicized offenses like this don’t go unpunished. Bad as the federal bureaucracies may be, they don’t approach the levels of corruption in Cook County and Chicago.

And, if Kass is correct in predicting a lawsuit by Jussie against the police, those records may have be to be unsealed in order for the CPD to defend itself.

CBS News has learned that lawyers with the Chicago police department are trying to determine if they can legally release evidence in the investigation of Jussie Smollett despite a judge sealing the case. State prosecutors cleared the "Empire" actor of all 16 felony counts filed against him just over two weeks ago for allegedly lying to police about being the target of a hate crime attack.

Perhaps this apparent civil war among Chicago Democrats will yield some light on what’s really going on beneath the surface. CBS Chicago reports:

We get the feeling something else is going on here.

The obvious choice for finger pointing is Prickwrinkle herself. She's losing badly in every single poll, nearly 60% to low 20%. She needs to shake up her base. Is she trying to rouse the "community"? This might backfire and the decent people are sick and tired of the connected people using them as props. Rahm? He put on a decent performance, but he has connections in Hollywood, needs a new gig away from politics for a while while he plots to take Dickhead Turban Durbin's spot. Special Ed [Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson] is Rahm's prop - the Accidental Supernintendo who didn't even apply for the job ends up on every TV show and interviewing constantly - but to what end? A new gig? Preserving his old gig? Doing what he was told by other powers, namely Rahm? Maybe a Crimesha power play to remove herself from [Cook County Board president and Chicago mayor candidate Toni] Prickwrinkle's orbit and losing election apparatus? She was in Hollywood for the Oscars making all sorts of connections and ends up getting text messages from Mrs. Obama's Chief of Staff asking for political favors resulting in her recusal....which ends up not being much of a recusal.

John Kass of the Chicago Tribune appropriately scoffs:

But that still leaves the question of why now?

Perhaps this apparent civil war among Chicago Democrats will yield some light on what’s really going on beneath the surface. CBS Chicago reports:

All eyes now turn to the US Attorney’s office in Chicago, where mail fraud and terroristic threat charges may still be leveled against Smollett. The Postal Inspectors – don’t laugh! They are a highly respected, dedicated police agency that takes its mandate very seriously -- have a mission critical stake in making sure that highly publicized offenses like this don’t go unpunished. Bad as the federal bureaucracies may be, they don’t approach the levels of corruption in Cook County and Chicago.

Meanwhile, Jussie Smollett, basking in the backing of Fox television’s and Empire’s producers, backing of him, may think that he can go back to being an overpaid actor. I don’t think so. O.J. Simpson thought the same thing after he beat the rap for murdering his wife and her friend, but as Roger L. Simon wrote yesterday, Jussie will join The Juice as one of the most hated figures in America.