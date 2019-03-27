Jussie Smollett learned how to lie from his communist mother

At a press conference, Smollett made an unusual, if not Freudian, statement about his "truthfulness" and his mother.

After prosecutors dropped all 16 charges against Jussie Smollett on Tuesday, the actor insisted he did not fake the fake attack.

I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I've been accused of.

Jussie doesn't have to admit he staged a hate crime targeting Trump-supporters. He can proclaim his innocence against all reality because in the Aesopian world of Marxist activism that he has inhabited since the cradle, telling the truth is nothing more than bourgeois sentimentalism. It's not at all different from lying.

We all know that in a saner America, an early-morning attack on a relatively unknown actor by nonexistent homophobic, racist, "MAGA country," bleach- and noose-carrying thugs, in sub-zero Chicago, would have garnered a few headlines and been mercifully debunked within 24 hours, and Smollett would be working out some kind of plea deal.

But Jussie, as his mother's son, has comrades in high places, and he is a member of the four most protected classes in the country — he's black, gay, left-wing, and a Trump-hater. In other words, as an oppressed and marginalized victim of an unjust, racist system, he cannot be held accountable.

Mother Janet Harris Smollett taught him well — lies are facts that will happen sometime, somewhere, because America is a racist, oppressive country.

Janet has quite a history of intimate involvement with communists, black supremacists, and Black Panthers, so it is no surprise that Jussie was involved in an anti-Trump hoax with his red diaper baby upbringing. Jussie's tweets about President Trump during the campaign and after his 2016 victory evoke the hate-filled rants he must have heard every day from his Black Panther mother. A year before he was arrested and charged with a felony count of filing a false police report, Smollett tweeted this message to President Trump:

Shut the hell up you b---- a-- nigga. You will continue to run this country further into the ground and risk lives every time you breathe. You're not the president. Just a dumpster full of hate. FOH. Sick to my stomach that literal s--- currently represents America to the world.

Janet Harris Smollett instilled this hate into her children. She was mentored by Julian Bond, a founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center with numerous ties to communist front groups. According to her own son, Janet was tight with the cream-of-the-crop of black radical communists, Bobby Seale, Huey Newton, and Angela Davis.

"To this day, Angela Davis is one of her dearest friends. We've spent Mother's Day with Angela," said Jussie.

Davis is a former Black Panther and card-carrying member of the Communist Party. In 1970, she was on the FBI's wanted list for murder and kidnapping.

Along with out-in-the-open Communist Party members in his corner, Smollett had Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, Jesse Jackson, and Michelle Obama ready to save their comrade from the already corrupt justice system in Chicago. Rank-and-file police investigators never had a chance with this nest of vipers.

Coincidentally, Harris's and Booker's anti-lynching bill passed in the Senate a short time after the incident. One of the sponsors of the bill, Senator Cory "Spartacus" Booker, unabashedly linked the two happenings in a tweet before the Senate voted in favor of the bill:

The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching, I'm glad he's safe. To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime — I urge you to pay attention.

The other sponsor of the bill, Senator Kamala Harris just happened to be the co-chair of newly elected Cook County state attorney Kim Foxx's transition team in 2016. Foxx stated that she couldn't have been elected without Harris's help.

Foxx was so compromised by her backroom dealings with Harris, the Smollett family, and Michelle Obama that she had to recuse herself in Jussie's case.

In a New York Times article on the Smollett family, one of Jussie's siblings credits Janet as their only acting coach. Mrs. Smollett's activities in various black radical and communist groups enabled her to "coach" her kids in the art of acting and lying.

From the NYT:

They [the Smollett children] were raised in the orbit of the Black Panthers and , lately, have lent their voices to the Black Lives Matter movement, their trajectory, from child stars to successful adults, is born of their family and its history of activism.

At the end of his statement to the press on Tuesday, Jussie Smollett remained true to his mother's radical roots. As his lawyer blamed the police for jumping to conclusions, the 36-year-old reminded the family he would continue his activism. He declared his faithfulness to the "movement." Smollett knows that if not for his well connected mother and her violent friends in the Black Lives Matter "movement," the Black Panthers organization, the Obama White House, and the CPUSA, he would be heading for trial.

Image: Dominick D via Flickr.