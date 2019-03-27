Hilarious video on the media frenzy over collusion

This is one you're going to want to bookmark so that you can watch it the next time the media goes into paroxysms of anti-Trump hate. Coverage of the Russia collusion story was marked by several catchwords and phrases like "bombshell," "turning point," "the beginning of the end," and, my favorite, "the walls are closing in" on Trump.

What's remarkable about these cliches is that they were used over and over and over again for 2 years. Every time a reporter or pundit used the phrase "it's the beginning of the end," you could almost hear the joy and excitement in their voices. They were like little kids anticipating Christmas. For two years. For two years, the end of the Trump presidency was right around the corner. It's hilarious to watch the months roll by with "the walls closing in" on the Trump presidency. It's amazing to watch.