Did Ilhan Omar actually like it when Farrakhan called her 'sweetheart'?

You want to hope she didn't, but the Minnesota socialist's new round of Jew-hating statements and her failure to apologize for them suggests some kind of influence from the famous anti-Semitic pariah.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is facing new accusations of making anti-Semitic remarks, this time rebuked by a senior member of her party who says the House freshman’s words conjured a “vile anti-Semitic slur.” Omar also said at the event that she feared her religious affiliation would get in the way of meaningful discussions. “What I’m fearful of [is] that a lot of our Jewish colleagues, a lot of our constituents, a lot of our allies, go to thinking that everything we say about Israel to be anti-Semitic because we are Muslim,” she said. “But it’s almost as if, every single time we say something regardless of what it is we say … we get to be labeled something. And that ends the discussion.”

Of course it ends the discussion. Who wants to discuss the anti-Semitic ravings of an anti-Semitic nut? You wouldn't on a street corner, you sure as heck wouldn't want to waste your time with it in Congress.

And that non-apology raises the issue of what famed Jew-hater Louis Farrakhan publicly told her in the wake of her last semi-apology, as reported by the Washington Times:

Mr. Farrakhan praised "Miss Omar from Somalia. She started talking about the Benjamins and they are trying to make her apologize. Sweetheart, don't do that." Addressing himself to the Muslim congresswoman, Mr. Farrakhan told her at his annual Founder's Day speech Sunday in Chicago that "you don't have nothing to apologize for. Israel and AIPAC pays off senators and congressmen to do their bidding."

Another anti-Semitic statement and now she's not apologizing.

As I argued earlier, it would have been a slam-dunk for her politically to condemn Farrakhan, both for his openly expressed anti-Semitism, and his disrespectful and sexist way of addressing her, to separate herself from his disgustingness on behalf of both Jewish people and women.

She didn't. With her failure to apologize now, she actually seems to be following his advice.

All I can think is, she must have found a fellow soul in this freak. Makes you wonder if she actually liked it when he called her 'sweetheart.'

Image credit: Leopaltik, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0

