So where's Ilhan Omar's denunciation of anti-Semitic Farrakhan?

According to the Washington Times:

Mr. Farrakhan praised “Miss Omar from Somalia. She started talking about the Benjamins and they are trying to make her apologize. Sweetheart, don’t do that.” Addressing himself to the Muslim congresswoman, Mr. Farrakhan told her at his annual Founder’s Day speech Sunday in Chicago that “you don’t have nothing to apologize for. Israel and AIPAC pays off senators and congressmen to do their bidding.”

And Omar's response to that garbage from America's leading anti-Semite?

I've googled. I've trawled her Twitter feed for the past three days.

Nothing. Zip. Nada.

Not even a correction to Farrkhan so as to say "That's Rep. Omar of the United States to you, and I'm not your sweetheart."

On her Twitter feed, she's instead got tweets about her advocacy for Liberians about to be deported for overstaying their welcome, a video featuring herself as the embodiment of Black History month - odd, for someone who's only been in the U.S. for two decades, a link to a leftist essay defending socialism, and in that mirthless mocking way of hers, a selective quote about people who deny others freedom not deserving their own freedom from Abraham Lincoln. There's also her pinned tweet at the top showing her well-heeled arrival to Congress, citing her refugee roots.

But not a word about Farrakhan, which would be a golden opportunity to dissociate herself from him and actually prove she's not an anti-Semite.

Omar did issue a weak sort of an apology for her anti-Semitic tweets after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced them, explaining that she really wasn't as anti-Semitic as she appeared, and her tweets were the product of her ignorance, apparently for being in the country such a short period of time and she didn't actually know that what she said was anti-Semitic. Now she'd like you to think she isn't.

Denouncing Farrakhan would be a slam-dunk to create the kind of street-cred she'd like in order to prove she's really not the hater of Jews she says she is. Farrakhan is the scum of the earth, a revoltingly open hater of Jews despised by everyone decent, so denouncing him shouldn't be a political problem.

Yet she doesn't. She's still silent, three days on, and Farrakhan has sent the signal out to his leftist supporters that Omar got it right the first time.

She's even letting him get away with sexism in his degrading her as 'sweetheart' which is a big no-no in the MeToo world. And don't think that as she stays weirdly silent, Farrakhan doesn't gloatingly know it.

Despite his disgusting comments, for some reason, she'd rather not offend him.

And maybe that's because Farrakhan isn't such a marginal person in her political universe.

We already know that Farrakhan is influential enough to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with black 'leaders' such as the Revs. Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton and Democratic President Bill Clinton, as he did at singer Aretha Franklin's funeral. Remember this?

.@MSNBC, @Variety, @ABC all crop out anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan from front row shot at #ArethaFranklin funeral. This is what dishonest media coverage looks like. Fellow journalists, this is why ppl don’t trust us. Give them the full picture. Don’t paternalistically censor. pic.twitter.com/WcxdhKsVUV — Joshua Yasmeh (@JoshYaz) August 31, 2018

The media tried to crop the image out, but one journalist, Joshua Yasmeh, noticed.

And we also know that several of the vaunted Women's March organizers have ties to the famous anti-Semite. Word getting out about Farrakhan's presence, is why the march has since fallen apart.

Yet the Muslim women who were organizers of it refused to dissociate themselves from Farrakhan as well.

Which was very strange. Denouncing Farrakhan should be a no-brainer for anyone, but at a women's event, blasting him should be even easier because he has nothing to contribute to a feminist happening. Yet for some reason, they didn't, even if their big event and all the work they put into it was lost for it.

Does Farrakhan has some kind of spellbinding, mesmerizing impact on these Muslim women, making them slavishly loyal to him forever?

Or does Farrakhan (and his army of thugs) scare them?

Does Farrakhan have some kind of political power over them?

Or could it be that Farrakhan has something blackmailable on her?

Regardless of the answer, it does show why Farrakhan can patronize them all as his little puppets, which he's clearly done with the Women's March organizers as well as Omar, who's let him. Their submission to and even defense of the openly anti-Semitic pariah has some sort of reason.

Is Omar just a coward?

Or does she agree with him?

As Omar lets Farrakhan get away with his Jew-hating spewings addressed to her, and she says nothing, not a single one of these possibilities makes her look good.

Image credit: Tasnim News Agency, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0