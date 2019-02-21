Hoda Muthana: Return of ISIS brides unites Left and right in disgust

The left and the right have found common ground. Together, opposite ends of the political spectrum are uncomfortable with members of the Islamic State being able to rejoin our communities. Even those who self-identify as "bleeding-heart liberals" find themselves mirroring conservatives as they blast the idea of taking back Muthana and other similar ISIS brides as unacceptable.

In recent days, outlets like CNN, ABC, and The New York Times have been running sympathetic stories about Hoda Muthana, a young woman who left her home in Alabama to go join ISIS fighting in Syria. Left-wing media have presented quotes and tidbits about her childhood meant to invoke empathy, but their strategy has failed.

Hoda Muthana was one of ISIS's most prominent English-speaking online agitators. The State Department has known about her internet presence since at least 2015, when she tweeted and made calls for ISIS sleeper cells to attack Americans during holidays and to spill American blood. One such tweet read:

Americans wake up! Men and women altogether. You have much to do while you live under our greatest enemy, enough of your sleeping! Go on drivebys, and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them. Veterans, Patriots, Memorial, etc day ... Kill them!

Now with ISIS all but finally defeated and left with no physical territories, Muthana is realizing that her support of the Islamic State has left her stateless. ABC's James Longman did an interview with Hoda Muthana as she held her baby, and while it was an obvious attempt to humanize her, it left viewers even more disturbed.

Muthana: "I went without thinking of the consequences, without thinking twice, really" Longman: "And what if you had a message for people watching this in America now?" Muthana: "I wish I could take it completely out of people's memories, really[.] ... I don't want people to picture me with that kind of mentality. I hope America doesn't think I'm a threat to them and I hope they can accept me." Longman: "Do you think you deserve a punishment for what you did?" Hoda Muthana paused and smiled brightly instead of answering, so James Longman continued, "Because going to join the Islamic State is a crime, right?" Muthana: "Maybe therapy lessons. Maybe a process to ensure us that we'll never do this again[.] ... Jail time, I don't know if it has that effect on people. Sometimes it has a worse effect on people[.] ... I'm just traumatized from my experience."

Liberal and conservative viewers, and even those not politically invested, responded not just to her word soup, evidencing a refusal to take responsibility for her own participation as she tried to pass it off as normal teenage rebellion, which doesn't deserve judicial punishment, but also commented on her soulless eyes and evil smile.

The liberal media should really stop trying to humanize her, as even their most loyal readers aren't falling for it. While Muthana chalks it up to a teenage mistake, she needs to understand that mistakes have consequences. Leaving America to join a terrorist organization should be a one-way ticket.

Although there were many calls to revoke her U.S. citizenship, claims that she is a valid citizen were challenged by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement he released on Wednesday:

Ms. Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the United States. She does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States. We continue to strongly advise all U.S. citizens not to travel to Syria.

Britain is dealing with similar circumstances. Shamima Begum, another ISIS bride, fled to Syria to join the terrorist faction, but as their defeat is finalized, she finds herself begging to return to the U.K. The British are equally uncomfortable with the idea of her return to their soil, and measures have been taken to have her citizenship revoked. Begum released a statement to the news, exclaiming, "I wonder why they are doing this to me!" U.K. citizens are wondering whether the terrorists' victims thought the same thing in the last moments before their barbaric executions.

Hopefully, with the Left and right united in their stand, these ISIS brides can get out of our news cycles now and back to the Stone Age, where they belong. Is revoking their citizenship the right move, or is extraditing them back to the U.S. to face due process for their treasonous crimes more fitting? As for me, I'm just thrilled that both sides of the aisle can agree on our mutual enemy.

