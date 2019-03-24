Beto doubles down on Trump-Russia collusion charge

O’Rourke argued Trump’s ousting of former FBI Director James Comey is one of the signs that he “sought to obstruct justice,” pointing also to the president’s tweet last August calling on then Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

“You have a president, who in my opinion beyond the shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government ― a foreign power ― to undermine and influence our elections, the sanctity of the ballot box, the ability for each and every single one of us to make informed decisions about those who seek to represent us and hold positions of public trust,” the Democrat said on the campaign trail in Charleston, South Carolina.

Unfazed by the inability of the team of Trump haters assembled by Robert Mueller to find anything related to Russian collusion that is indicatable, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is flinging reckless charges. Yesterday, as Amy Russo of the HuffPo reported, he delivered a “fiery speech” in Charleston, SC. (video below)

As a man who has accomplished virtually nothing in his political or professional life, I suppose pandering to the progressive passions of the day is all he has got. But still, it is pathetic.

Here is the video, via a tweet:

Beto O'Rourke this morning in SC: You have a president, who in my opinion beyond a shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government, a foreign power to undermine and influence our elections.



(h/t: @BrentScher) pic.twitter.com/mxlSztoUGg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 23, 2019

