Mere hours after delivery to AG Barr, MSNBC host charges Mueller Report cover-up

The Democrats just can’t help themselves; they are in thrall to a base that can’t let go of a discredited conspiracy theory. Their media allies have made too much money pushing the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump colluded with Vladimir Putin to steal the election. And candidates with nothing to offer but pandering are beating the dead horse of conspiracy. Now that President Trump has succeeded in doing what Barack Obama claimed required a “magic wand” – reviving manufacturing employment and raising wages for the lower end of the income distribution -- the entire party has nothing to offer but lower growth and less money in our paychecks. So, a little thing like the inability of a team of passionate Trump haters armed with subpoena powers and unlimited funds to find any indictable offenses isn’t going to stand in the way of pushing for impeachment.

The charges of coverup began yesterday morning on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show. The Daily Caller recorded the madness: MSNBC host Joy Reid said the Mueller investigation conclusion “feels like the seeds of a cover-up” during a Saturday panel discussion on “AM Joy.” Reid was responding to a panelist who contended that no Trump administration officials have “conducted themselves honorably through this entire process” and that Attorney General William Barr would be no different. “That’s the challenge,” Reid responded before taking issue with the Mueller investigation taking place outside of Congress. “The fact that this investigation takes place within the justice Department which Donald Trump essentially controls and that he got rid of the problem, Jeff Sessions, who the one decent thing that he did was just recuse himself, this guy is not recused, it feels like the seeds of a cover-up are here,” she said. If I were a better person, I would be feeling compassion for Nancy Pelosi right now. She understands the dangers of impeachment. Instead, I am reveling in schadenfreude, which is an unworthy source of pleasure, I fully admit. Poor Nancy and all the other grown-ups in the Democratic Party who have been around the block for decades, understand the danger of pushing impeachment. Even Chuck Schumer, who is demanding the complete documents reviewed by Mueller – something that no prosecutor could do because of grand jury secrecy – is pushing the conspiracy theory. This can only inflame the TDS base. The Dems have made their bed, and now they are stuck with their radical base seemingly un the driver’s seat. Graphic: YouTube screen grab