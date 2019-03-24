A bad couple of years for anonymous sources

Well, no records were broken here, but it was a really bad couple of years for those reporters, and their editors, who decided to break stories based on all those "sources familiar with the investigation."

After the 1961 season, Whitey Ford said, " It was a bad year for the Babe " — a reference to two of his records broken in October of that year.

I wonder if any will have the character to step up and say "we messed up badly."

I agree with Roger Simon that the media may be suffering the biggest consequences of this investigation:

So there you have it, folks. Two years worth of investigation and millions of taxpayer dollars for that, not to mention hamstringing the president of the United States in his activities almost everywhere he went during the same period. Proud of yourselves, David Corn, CNN, John Brennan, MSNBC, Adam Schiff, Washington Post, Don Lemon, Eric Swalwell, New York Times, ABC, CBS, NBC, etc., etc., ad nauseam? Think you saved the republic? Actually, you owe Donald Trump billions. You made out like bandits lying through your teeth about him for two years.

I am not sure they made out like bandits, however.

Yes, the Democrats, most of them representing safe districts, will have zero consequences. At this point, I don't know how anybody takes Representative Eric Swalwell seriously!

The media won't be so lucky. Yes, MSNBC will continue to attract the 3 million people drunk on Trump Derangement Syndrome, but the others will see their ratings or readership suffer.

A bad year for the media.

