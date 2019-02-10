Trump’s wild popularity overseas is one of media’s best kept secrets

The mainstream media pretends that their scorn for President Trump is almost universally shared overseas. While globalists everywhere (along with their media allies) dislike him for standing up for national sovereignty, a rising tide of populist revolt is shaking them to their core. And Trump is a hero – even a superhero – to the growing number of anti-globalist populists around the world. Stark evidence of this popularity of President Trump comes from Italy, where a populist government won power – though the media tend to ignore this. The Carnival of Viareggio, described as “world-famous” by Medium.com (the website chosen by Jeff Bezos for his j’accuse manifesto against the National Enquirer) dates back to 1873, and has established itself as the venue for featuring amazing giant figures. It takes place in Tuscany, a wealthy area that is a magnet for tourists worldwide.

Check out the highlight of yesterday’s parade: Source: Twitter Don’t you love the Twitter sword that he carries? There was at least one individual who picked up the theme in the parade: Source: Twitter video screen grab Most delightful of all: This crowd transferred their love of President Trump into love for America. Source Twitter video screen grab According to Bizpacreview, the representation of Trump has acquired a nickname, God-Emperor Trump.” Trump’s supporters here in the states have dubbed this caricature “God Emperor Trump” because of its uncanny resemblance to the “God-Emperor of Mankind,” a character in the popular tabletop fantasy wargame Warhammer 40,000. “The Emperor of Mankind is the immortal Perpetual who serves as the ruling monarch of the Imperium of Man, and is described by the Imperial Ecclesiarchy and the Imperial Cult as the Father, Guardian and God of humanity,” a Wikia fan page notes. And this “Father, Guardian and God of humanity” looks just like the Italians’ caricature of Trump. Looks pretty spot on to me: Source: Twitter Of course, this is but the latest evidence that President Trump is inspiring people all over the world. My colleague Monica Showalter offers these examples that are shunned by our lying media: Thousands in England chant “We want Trump” Protesting French Chanted “We Want Trump” as Media Ignores Them — Update

WATCH: Mexican Protesters Chant ‘Trump Was Right,’ Caravan ‘Is An Invasion’

And, from the Bezos Washington Post: ‘Just like Trump’: Bolsonaro leads Brazil’s presidential race with right-wing populist pitch The globalists realize that this is a worldwide phenomenon, one directed squarely at them and the transition they have wright on countries everywhere. The last thing they want is for Americans to understand that President Trump is THE global leader of a populist movement that is growing, is pro-America, and has already toppled statist governments