Acting AG Matthew Whitaker: Football impresario, stomper of Democrats

It is simple: just watch clips from the hearing while taking note of the video of the Iowa Hawkeyes scoring a touchdown on a pass thrown to Number 46, Matt Whitaker. If a person is capable of doing what Number 46 did under tremendous pressure, then the hearing was easily a symbolic walk in the park for the Acting A.G.

The Judiciary Committee hearing on February 8, 2019, held by Chairman Nadler (D-N.Y.) with committee witness Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, became an epic historic failure. Acting A.G. Whitaker's testimony is for the ages.

The former Iowa varsity Rose Bowl player symbolically ran every play he knew on the Democrats of the committee, while keeping a true Iowa nice style. It was a day of symbolic smash mouth football while at times channeling his brilliant fake punt for a TD.

"Five minutes for lunch"? They did not see that coming.

A moment for the ages is captured in a lasting quote by witness Whitaker in his reminding the chair that if Nadler sets the rules, then he also must play by the rules. "Mr. Chairman, I see that your five minutes is up" will soon be part of congressional legends.

This exchange is equally priceless:

Rep. Eric Swalwell, California Democrat, pressed Mr. Whitaker on his views about Mr. Mueller. The acting attorney general said he thought Mr. Mueller was both honest and not conflicted. Mr. Swalwell then asked Mr. Whitaker to use the hearing to express that view to Mr. Trump. "I am not your puppet, to repeat what you are saying," Mr. Whitaker responded. Mr. Swalwell didn't back down, demanding Mr. Whitaker say that, speaking directly to the president through the hearing. "I am not here to be a puppet to repeat terms and words that you say," Mr. Whitaker shot back.

In a day of theater, lines were crossed. One specific example in challenging a witness's integrity was demonstrated by Rep. Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Congressman Jeffries made a rhetorical statement that was simply grandstanding against a proud, well educated, and distinguished man from Iowa. His behavior crossed over the line to a personal attack:

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) openly mused to Whitaker that many Americans are "trying figure out who are you, where did you come from and how the heck did you become the head of the Department of Justice." Whitaker attempted to respond to Jeffries but was cut off by the congressman saying "that was a statement not a question."

Let two years of theatrics begin, and then let the voters decide on election day 2020.