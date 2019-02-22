The bright side of the Moon

On Thursday evening, February 21, 2019, SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. The rocket carries into space three modules. One is an ordinary communications satellite; another is an experimental military satellite. The third one is the lunar landing module, which has no analogues in the history of mankind. This landing module, called "Beresheet" (in Hebrew, this means Genesis), was created by an Israeli startup company SpaceIL. However, this company is not just a startup. This company, established in 2011, has played a leadership role in the new Israeli national movement. The movement seeks to achieve a soft landing on the Moon in April of this year and deliver some very unusual cargo.

This cargo is provided by an American company Arch Mission Foundation, which is a non-profit working on the "eternal" library of mankind. This library is referred to as "The Billion Years Archive," and the Lunar Library is only the first phase of this noble project. As the name implies, this archive of human knowledge is designed to survive in conditions of outer space for billions of years — even after there is no trace left of planet Earth. The Lunar Library is based on nanotechnology, developed by the American company NanoArchival. SpaceX is an aerospace company created by Elon Musk. The Israeli company SpaceIL was established by three young Israeli engineers: Yariv Bash, Kfir Damari, and Yonatan Winetraub. The company NanoArchival was created by Bruce Ha, whose family found refuge in America from the communists advancing on South Vietnam. The Arch Mission Foundation was instituted by Nova Spivack and Nick Slavin, who were inspired by the book from famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov. What do all these entrepreneurs have in common? When they started, they had nothing but great ideas and unlimited access to brainpower. The Lunar Library contains about 30 million pages of human history — from the Bible and pre-biblical times to modern times. All the achievements of human civilization are presented, which the creators of the Lunar Library intend to store even after the Egyptian pyramids cease to exist. The Lunar Library preserves the scientific and humanitarian achievements of our civilization — books, documents, illustrations, paintings, and drawings. Since we are not able to list all the contributors of traditional artifacts of the past and present, let us note the work of artistic photography by Peter Miller. one of the pioneers of a relatively new branch of art called artistic holography. What is missing from the list of those involved in the creation of the Lunar Library? Government. All companies participating in the mission are non-government companies — for-profit and not-for-profit alike. In theory, a project of such magnitude would have to be carried out under the auspices of the U.N. After all, the UN was created precisely for such purposes. However, the U.N. has long been transformed into a global anti-Semitic forum and a New York branch of the Socialist International, and its members do not care that someone decided to turn what was once science fiction into reality. The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is the first attempt in the history of humankind of private (non-government) companies to make a space mission to the Moon. The collaboration between the Americans and Israelis and the successful launch of the rocket with the noble mission of the Lunar Library is the triumph of private enterprise and clear proof of the irrationality and non-viability of anti-capitalism, anti-Americanism, and anti-Semitism. Later this year, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing. Neil Armstrong, setting foot on the Moon, said: "That is one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." On Thursday, February 21, 2019, humanity took another leap.