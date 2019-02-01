Stripper-slash-rapper Cardi B is the perfect Democrat

As an example of the absolute state of the DNC, Cardi B has been invited by "influential Democrats" to speak to an event for the Polk County Iowa Democratic organization. In a desperate attempt to use her to appeal to younger voters or just hoping for a tutorial on how to dance provocatively, the donkey party is showing that Democrats no longer take politics seriously. Cardi B is the perfect manifestation of this. Cardi B is a female rapper who climbed out from an obscure Brooklyn strip club when she achieved internet fame by making profanity-laced videos discussing her stripping days. Now she makes music glorifying drug-trafficking, debauchery, and violence against women when she's not actually assaulting women and uploading videos of her "twerking." But Democratic leaders are willing to overlook all of this, including her rape jokes and her entire lack of decorum, because she is vocal about her disdain for President Trump.

Recently, she uploaded explosive tirades where she made a claim that "all Trump supporters are racist rednecks" and that she hates the president. Even though the narrative that Trump-supporters are uneducated racists isn't supported by any data – it persists so that Democrats can feel morally superior about abandoning poor communities – Cardi B parrots the amoral DNC well. This is why Democrats are so willing to parade a stripper as their new spokeswoman. All it takes these days to make the move from television or internet personality to Democratic figurehead is to just insult the president and his supporters. If you go the extra mile and support socialist programs, you can get the VIP treatment at Democratic functions, too. Cardi B really does encompass the perfect Democrat. She's outspoken and passionate about issues that she doesn't really understand, encourages more taxes while complaining about spending on a border wall, and loves to insult and threaten conservatives on Twitter like Tomi Lahren. Because today's Democrats love this sort of drama and have no principles, late-night television host Stephen Colbert began a petition to have Cardi B give the Democratic rebuttal after President Trump's State of the Union address next Tuesday. Disappointingly, the opportunity went to another loudmouth who doesn't hold an elected office, either: Stacey Abrams. Cardi B asked her Twitter followers whether she should accept Iowa Democrats' offer, but she may have to ask a judge whether she can visit Iowa for this event, considering that it could interfere with her legal trouble from her arrest late last year when she engaged in an attack on two bartenders. She was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, and the case is currently open in New York criminal court. Violent rhetoric, salacious behavior, and a misguided loathing toward the president – Cardi B really does make the perfect Democrat. Connect with Taylor Day on Twitter at @TABYTCHI. Image via the "Money" music video on Cardi B's YouTube account. (Editor's note: We won't link to it because it's extremely NSFW – and NSF general human consumption, for that matter.)