Yikes! Co-sponsor of Virginia's baby-killing law says she should have read it first

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Virginia delegate Dawn Adams (D-Richmond) says she would not have co-sponsored Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax)'s abortion bill, known as H.B. 2491, if she had known what was in it.

"I made a mistake, and all I know to do is to admit it, tell the truth, and let the chips fall where they may[."] Adams ... said she believes women have "full authority to decide what is best for themselves and their bodies." But she said she mistakenly believed Tran's bill would only repeal "onerous" abortion restrictions Republicans imposed in 2012. "Had I researched each line of removed language, I would have seen that, and known that there was more research to be done. None of this changes that I believe women must have safe legal options for abortion; but I also would have seen the utility of language that provides guidelines for how to ensure this."

Adams is a nurse practitioner with over 20 years' experience and a far-left Democrat well versed in abortion politics, so there's little doubt she was on the same page as Tran. What makes her feigned regret even more obvious is the support and campaign funds she received from EMILY's List – an abortion PAC so radical that its founders have lobbied against a ban on partial-birth abortions and for zero restrictions on abortion up to and including the baby fighting its way down the birth canal. To have the endorsement of EMILY's List, a candidate must support and vote for unrestricted abortion laws.

NARAL and Planned Parenthood also round out the list of abortion zealots who funded and endorsed Adams.

Yet Adams wants us, the residents of District 68, to believe she did not "research" the bill sufficiently and did not see "the utility of language" that would have guided her to ensure that partial-birth abortion up to the end of the third trimester was safe, legal, and not included?

Up for re-election in 2019, Adams can't afford to be associated with a piece of legislation that promotes infanticide. In 2017, Adams, the first openly lesbian candidate running for a House of Delegates seat, won by only 325 votes with nearly 40,000 votes cast. Adams is being challenged by Garrison Coward, a young and charismatic black Republican, who has just announced his plan to secure the nomination for his party.

Despite publicly distancing herself from H.B. 2491, Adams said she still supports the sponsor of the bill, Kathy Tran. She stated that Tran was put in an "untenable position" when House majority leader Todd Gilbert asked her if, under her legislation, a woman would be allowed to request an abortion if she were full-term and "dilating."

Finally, Adams, utterly confused by the unforeseen firestorm created by Tran's "untenable" honesty, said Gilbert's question focused on "partial birth infanticide" which she understands is a crime in Virginia but is "different than [sic] a late-term abortion."

