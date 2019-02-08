Pelosi and other Democrats caving to border wall funding?

Chances are strong that it will. Nancy says that as the negotiations continue, "left to their own devices," an agreement will be reached as early as Friday. Democratic rep from N.Y. Nina Lowey, who leads the conference committee, told reporters negotiations are happening and could be settled in enough time for the House and Senate to vote on new appropriation bills before the February 15 deadline.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the press "there will not be another shutdown" over the proposed border wall. She also said she will fully support any resolution that the bipartisan committee in charge of the negotiations come up with, even if it includes full wall funding.

In the Washington Post article, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin, who is also on this committee, said he believes that the "highest funding priority should be technology to intercept drugs at the border — not physical barriers." Durbin also stated that border experts explained in a meeting why a wall is necessary and, technically, itself technology that will stop drugs, but Democrats still want to cling to their idea that it's not.

When reporters asked Lowey whether the "needle was moved" in response to President Trump's successful State of the Union address, she responded with "no comment." Polls showed overwhelming support for the president's SOTU, which included a passionate pitch for a border wall. During his speech, the president made it clear that the wall will be built, one way or another.

Though he really wants to fund the construction through legislation, he has not ruled out using an emergency proclamation to bypass Congress to do so. However, Trump knows that a move like that would instantly be tied up in courts and give Democrats the opportunity to continue to obstruct the process.

With the latest discussions happening, despite Nancy Pelosi's and Chuck Schumer's previous resolve that they wouldn't, Democrats could finally be weighing their optics on the situation. By supporting this barrier build, even if they fought it in the past, Democrats will be able to ride the coattails of its inevitable success.

As an example of their caving while trying to keep up appearances, this CNN headline from Thursday reads, "New Mexico governor withdraws state's National Guard troops from southern border." Yet the actual article exposes the headline as flat-out wrong and more sensationalized clickbait:

"We will deploy our men and women in uniform only where there is a need, and where their presence can make a genuine difference in ensuring public safety and an easing of the humanitarian concerns at our southern border," Lujan Grisham said Tuesday." ... She did direct 11 to 15 National Guard personnel to remain in the southwestern part of the state to help with humanitarian needs. "I recognize and appreciate the legitimate concerns of residents and officials in southwestern New Mexico, particularly Hidalgo County, who have asked for our assistance, as migrants and asylum-seekers continue to appear at their doorstep," she said. Half a dozen state police officers will also be temporarily deployed to Hidalgo County to help the local law enforcement.

Hence, Democrats are fully aware that the crisis at the southern border is real even if they use different language to explain it. They just cannot risk being seen looking openhandedly toward the president. They want to be recorded as the party of resistance, but they know that their mantra of "get Trump at any cost" is starting to get too expensive politically.

Expect the resolution that the committee delivers to Congress and the president to be full of earmarks and ridiculous proposals, like granting asylum to anyone within five miles of the border wall or full amnesty for all illegal aliens already here. However, that Democrats are even negotiating is a good sign that they are finally recognizing that resisting the wall is a losing battle. Making their concessions for the wall as quietly as possible helps avoid a public battle that Trump will benefit from if he is forced to use a national emergency to get it done.

