The wild and wacky mind of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

How do we know? Because Ocasio-Cortez frequently utters gibberish, and the media and her supporters swoon before her.

Ocasio-Cortez doesn't "misspeak." She doesn't make gaffes. She doesn't "err," get tongue-tied, have brain farts, or get mixed up.

She is fundamentally a monumentally stupid woman who knows so little about so much that she doesn't even try to hide it.

Her "Green New Deal" was so flawed as both a political document and an exercise in proposing public policy that she has pulled it from her website. Even hysterical climate change advocates were saying it was an impossible task to get to "net zero" carbon emissions in ten years. Mirth-makers on Twitter mercilessly made sport of her ignorance to the point that she felt it necessary to remove the document from public view.

"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt," Abraham Lincoln said. Every time she opens her mouth, she proves Lincoln's adage.

Is she a capitalist or socialist? The "Democratic Socialist" apparently can't make up her mind.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: "Well, I think it depends on your interpretation. There are some Democratic socialists that would say absolutely not. There are other people that are Democratic socialists that would say, I think it is possible." TODD: "What are you?" OCASIO-CORTEZ: "I think it is possible." TODD: "Do you think I'm a capitalist, but — " OCASIO-CORTEZ: "No, I don't say that. If anything, I would say that I believe in a democratic economy, but — but the but is there. So if you're coming from Elizabeth Warren's perspective, she says I'm a capitalist, but we need to have hard rules for the game."

"Hard rules"? Last year, there were 80,000 pages in the Federal Register — regulatory guidance and governance for our capitalist economy. Each and every regulation has the full force and majesty of law behind it. I would say that's hard enough, thank you.

It is telling that she hasn't a clue what she herself believes. In order to have a personal philosophy — conservative, liberal, socialist — you must have the knack for introspection, the ability to step outside yourself and examine what you really believe.

But introspection is an intellectual exercise, and, lacking evidence to the contrary, Ocasio-Cortez has no intellect to exercise.

She doesn't know what she believes. Does she even know who she is?

Here she mixes identity politics with a convoluted, factually dubious rundown of her ancestry:

For example, I'm Latina. And Latino Americans have a really interesting identity. Especially for me, as a Puerto Rican woman. My identity is the descendant of many different identities. I am the descendant of African slaves, I am a descendant of indigenous people, I am a descendant of Spanish colonizers, I am descendant of all sorts of folks. That doesn't mean that I'm black, that doesn't mean I'm native. But it does mean that I can use that, I can tell the story of my ancestors, that doesn't mean that I am that. So I think in terms of how we navigate that, I look forward to her modeling a public learning process and uplifting those voices.

I guess she's saying that she can lay claim — "use that" — to any oppressed minority she wants to be. Of course, she must soft-pedal the "Spanish colonizers" part of her past, but the media will do that for her, so no worries.

Then there are times that she just can't help herself.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: "Because we are standing on native land. And Latino people are descendants of native people, and we cannot be told and criminalized simply for our identity or our status."

"Standing on native land"? Well, at least she's not advocating a return of California to Mexico.

As for Latinos being "criminalized" for their identity, that's not even a fantasy. If she knew the Constitution, she'd know you can't "criminalize" someone based on where he comes from. But the Constitution and its principles are not only beyond her understanding; she wouldn't care about it even if she could grasp its meaning.

I am a sexist, racist, misogynistic pig for saying all this about a Puerto Rican woman. I realize that. I have many shortcomings myself and humbly accept well deserved criticism. Except there's one difference: I'm not a member of Congress, nor do I have millions of sycophantic followers in the media and on the left who drool at every empty thought I utter. The damage my looniness does is confined to my own reputation. But the damage done by this intellectually lazy, ignorant, frightening woman will be felt for generations if any of her schemes actually becomes reality.