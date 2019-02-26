Let me ask you this: have you talked to anyone in Mexico lately? When you do, eventually, you will talk about the violence in the country.

We continue to hear that there is no crisis on the border. However, the situation in Mexico does not support that conclusion.

Over in Cancun, a Caribbean resort with beautiful beaches and wonderful hotels, the violence has arrived. This is from the latest advisory:

Mexico makes a popular destination for vacationers enjoying spring break, but a warning from the US State Department remains in effect for the busy travel season. The advisory was first issued in November, but may take on new urgency in the wake of a deadly attack at a club in Cancun on Saturday, as reported by Fox News. In the shooting at La Kuka, located in central Cancun about four miles from the area housing most tourist hotels, a group of four men opened fire, killing five people and wounding five others. In April of last year, 14 people were killed in Cancun in a 36-hour span. When the State Department unveiled its new, four-tiered travel advisory system, they placed the Mexican states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas in the highest tier of danger, advising Americans not to travel there at all. "Violent crime, such as murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, extortion, and sexual assault, is common. Gang activity, including gun battles and blockades, is widespread," the warning reads, in part. Travel was not restricted to Cancun, which is in Quintana Roo state, because “homicides appeared to be targeted, criminal organization assassinations.” But travelers were warned that bystanders have been injured or killed in the past. Quintana Roo was classified as "Tier 2," with "increased caution" advised.

Gang activity? That's interesting.

Why the gangs? What are they fighting about?

They are not fighting over the blondes on the beach. They are killing each other over drug routes to the U.S.

Crisis on the border? Yes. I am not saying that we have to build a wall from San Diego to Brownsville. However, a wall in key areas will work and will have a major impact on cartel routes to the U.S. It will force these organizations to find alternatives to bring drugs north.

Yes, there is a crisis on the border and we'd better deal with it.

