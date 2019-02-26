Harry Reid on Trump: 'I just have trouble accepting him as a person'

I just have trouble accepting him as a person, and so frankly I don't see anything he's doing right.

He also said he wishes Bush 43 were president because Bush was patriotic.

Speaking for the deranged Trump-haters, Harry doesn't see Trump as a person, so everything Trump does is bad. This is as good an explanation as any for the unhinged hatred of President Trump and his voters. President Trump is not a person, so you can attack him daily; use a phony Hillary-paid-for dossier to smear him and obtain FISA warrants; and ignore the positive results of his policies such as a strong economy and low unemployment for all, especially blacks and Hispanics.

Reid must wish that Bush 43 were president because Bush never replied to Reid's vicious attacks. Reid lied when he said he thinks President Bush is a patriot because in 2009, Reid said, "President Bush is a liar. He betrayed Nevada and he betrayed the country."

Unlike Bush 43, President Trump promptly smacked down Crazy Harry:

Former Senator Harry Reid (he got thrown out) is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career. He led through lies and deception, only to be replaced by another beauty, Cryin' Chuck Schumer. Some things just never change!

President Trump did a twofer by accurately describing Reid as a liar and comparing Reid to Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Reid thought he was complimenting President Obama and displaying brilliant political analysis when he said Obama was electable because he is "light-skinned" with "no negro dialect." Reid was forced to apologize for his remarks, but there is no pressure to apologize for calling President Bush or President Trump unpatriotic.

The best you can say about Reid, besides that he is no longer in the Senate, is that he bluntly says about President Trump what the Hate Trump Media and Democrats feel.

