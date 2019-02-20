JB Holmes, the people's champion

Yes, I know. Mark Twain said, "Golf is a good walk spoiled." Hear me out. It was far from clear who would win the Genesis Open last weekend, held at the famed Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Built in 1926, the course is also known as "Hogan's Alley," after Ben Hogan, who won there three times, including the 1948 U.S. Open. The course seems to have stymied Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, who have not won there. Riviera is scheduled to host the Olympics in 2028.

As Sunday's round began, Justin Thomas (J.T.) had a commanding lead over a strong field that included Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Adam Scott. J.T. looked like the sure winner. It seemed that way to the CBS commentators as well, including Nick Faldo — who insists on being called "Sir Nick Faldo" (bad idea, Nick) — sitting inside the warm and cozy studio next to the show's anchor, Jim Nance. I mention the weather because it was a major factor. A seven-hour rain delay early on meant that players had to get up at the crack of dawn Sunday to finish the third round and then play the final without a break. It was cold and windy, which players noted. Blaming it on "climate change" on the PGA Tour would probably entail a fine! Here's what the winner, J.B. Holmes, said after holing the winning putt on the 18th hole: We wanted to put on a good show for everybody so me and Justin thought we would three-putt a couple times from some short distances. It was really tough on the back side. The wind was blowing hard. It was hard putting. It's the way you want to win. You want to come down to the end and be able to hit shots and make some key putts. It had to be exciting to watch. Yes, Holmes has a sense of humor. It must have helped getting through life-threatening health problems back in 2011. Vertigo symptoms he had been experiencing for several months were linked to structural defects in the cerebellum, requiring surgery. Then doctors discovered that Holmes was allergic to the adhesive used on the titanium plate at the base of his skull. He was airlifted from his home in Kentucky to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for another surgery. Holmes returned to the PGA Tour in 2012 and won in 2014, securing his status without a medical exemption. His Riviera win means he can now pretty much play any tournament he wants. Holmes is fun to watch for the same reason as Arnold Palmer and John Daly (and Babe Ruth): "Grip it and rip it." He hits the ball 300-plus yards routinely. He was asked once how far he can hit a five-iron and replied, "As far as I want to." J.T. and Adam Scott are also long hitters, but Holmes consistently outdrove them at Riviera. Holmes plays a power fade, meaning a left-to-right shot, also favored by Hogan, Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. In one important respect, Holmes is an exception on a tour where pros have picture-perfect swings and are fun to watch for aesthetic reasons. The names I have in mind are Adam Scott; Rory McIlroy; Luke List; and, my favorite, Louis Oosthuizen. Holmes's swing is nothing like that. It looks like the swing of a mere weekend warrior, as did Arnie's. Except... Arnold Cusmariu used to have a two-handicap. Now, not so much.