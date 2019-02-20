Jussie Smollett and the double-edged swindle

Many of my gay friends reached out to me over the past few days asking for my thoughts, because they were skeptical of Smollett's account from the very beginning.

Get a load of L.Z. Granderson over at CNN, "On Jussie Smollett story, we deserve to know the truth."

Good to know that Granderson has gay friends numbering in the many.

Smollett's story has been exploited to foster a modern-day lynching of white America, President Trump, and MAGA hats. His fiction is unraveling quickly.

Now that our fears appear to inch a bit closer to reality, many are wondering out loud "why."

Why what? Why would Smollett tell such a lie? Bear false witness against his white countrymen? Despoil the reputation of people who voted for Trump? Equate red hats with white sheets? Run into the only two "deplorables" out at 1:30 A.M. on a frigid Chicago night?

The "why" is easy: Smollett is a second-degree member of the protected class. He is black, and he is gay. Or he is gay, and he is black — I think the order might be of consequence to some. If he pulls off this massive fraud, America looks bad to those who always want America to look bad. Consequently, Smollett becomes an icon, a hero, an out-of-the-closet Rosa Parks born to prove that America is bad to those who need constant and definitive proof that America is bad.

In short, Smollett presented a golden opportunity for the left to soapbox America.

Granderson expresses a desire for bias confirmation, thus, "I, on the other hand, am still hoping that he's telling the truth. It may be naïve, but it's a hell of a lot better than trying to answer the 'what' — as in what do we do next?"

Who's "we"? You must mean "you." Don't include me in your "we."

I'll tell you what to do next in four easy steps.

1. Rethink your artless stance on Americans because your preconception concerning who we are is founded upon the same flimsy swindle as Smollett's story.

2. Look at a map and pick any one of fifty countries where conditions for blacks or gays are worse than in America.

3. Move there and dedicate your life to their cause.

4. Take your acceptance of and desire for fraud and swindle with you.

It may be naïve, but it's a hell of a lot more productive than trying to reconcile a personal and political philosophy built upon lies and scams against the facts of the case.