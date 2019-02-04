Is Justin Fairfax worse than Northam?

There's an old saying, 'be careful what you ask for, you might get it.' Conservative Virginians are not asking for a governor as abortion-obsessed and Trump-hating as Governor Northam, but having one with some pretty heavy baggage to tote around for the next three years as opposed to a scandal-free (so far) young, well-connected African American radical could give us a slight edge. Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax is well positioned to take over if necessary. Virginia has gone bluer than a defenseless, aborted third trimester baby gasping for air. With the election of Barack Obama in November, 2008, then Democratic governor Tim Kaine stood in front of the Virginia Civil Rights memorial and declared, "Old Virginny is dead."

With two Democratic governors in a row, two Democratic senators and a record gain of 15 Democrat seats in the House of Delegates in 2017, conservative Republicans hoping to save the state's economy and babies in the womb have their work cut out for them. 'Old Virginny' is dead alright, along with almost 200,000 babies since 2006. 200,000 future citizens of the Old Dominion legally murdered and denied their constitutional right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness because of Democratic policies. Last week, Northam's matter-of-fact remarks on the euthanasia of newborns, followed up by the ultimate fire and brimstone sin in 'post racial' America, appearing (or not) in a racist photo, had Democratic activists outside the governor's office chantin g , “'No racist governor. We want Fairfax." So what is the difference between Justin Fairfax and Northam? Not much. Both men despise President Trump. After the 2017 Charlottesville rally, then Lt. Governor Northam criticized President Trump's response to the chaotic situation, tweeting, "We deserve better than a President who won't condemn white supremacists." This after Northam took $2 million in campaign donations from Planned Parenthood, an organization founded by a white supremacist who called for the extermination of blacks and offered her services to the KKK. Naturally, the old tweet is making the rounds after this past week’s revelations. While campaigning , Northam positioned himself as an anti-Trump Democrat, calling the President a "narcissistic maniac." Justin Fairfax agrees. He has called President Trump a "xenophobe, a misogynist and a racist." His overt, volatile hatred of President Trump and by association, Trump supporters, equals his adamant declaration to make sure Virginia follows New York when it comes to making abortion legal up until the time of birth. Listening to Fairfax’s speeches to various groups on the campaign trail, it’s a tossup who he despises more -- Trump or babies in the womb. Speaking to a women's caucus in 2017, Fairfax vowed to "fight back against what Donald Trump has done, he has ripped the fabric of this nation in so many ways." Two weeks ago, Fairfax committed himself to garnering enough support for the third trimester abortion law, HB 2491, to ensure its passage next year and to make "Virginia a bright light in the middle of darkness that the Trump administration has brought around these issue" of a woman's right to choose. Fairfax is hellbent on defending a woman’s right to kill her child. Hours before the blackface maelstrom hit late in the day last Friday, Fairfax stood by Northam’s infanticide policy in a tweet . “Governor Northam is a highly respected doctor... the attacks on his character and medical judgment in response to policy differences are disgraceful and they must end.” If Fairfax becomes governor his past statements leave little doubt he will sow the seeds of Trump hatred from Alexandria to Richmond to Roanoke. MAGA hat wearing conservatives beware. His close ties to the Congressional Black Caucus, Planned Parenthood, Keith Ellison, Barack Obama, Senator Cory Booker, and many other far left Democrats and organizations make him equally, if not more dangerous for Virginia than Governor Northam. Fairfax will not hesitate to shut down the opposition to his radical policies using the race, misogyny, and xenophobia cards more zealously than Northam. That’s why the Dems are pushing hard to get one of their own to resign. They’ve got a diverse, Obamalike pro-abortion fanatic ready for prime time.