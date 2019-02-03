Democratsâ€™ policies are not moral, ethical or humane

A party that cheers when states pass laws that allow children to be killed up to the minute they are born, no matter how viable, should not lecture anyone.

We constantly see Democrats, including most journalists, claim that Trump and other Republicans are immoral, inhumane and show no empathy. But it is they who are guilty of those things.

Democrats rarely show any concern when illegal aliens kill or commit crimes. In fact, they support cities and states who have no intent to follow laws that Congress passed.

A party that supported a President and Secretary of State who didn't lift a finger to save Americans who were under attack overseas and concocted a lie to protect their political power should not lecture anyone about morality. They even lied to the family members of those who died.

A party who supported a President who shut off an investigation of Hezb’allah's drug running operation to appease the tyrannical dictators in Iran is absolutely corrupt. How many people have to be killed by these terrorists, including by drugs, before Democrats care?

When Democrats passed Obamacare they also put into place policies at Medicare, to help pay for Obamacare, that rewarded hospitals for not readmitting patients. Life expectancy has gone down, unexpectedly, for three years after Obamacare was passed and now Democrats are pushing Medicare for all. A party that rewards hospitals for reducing care for very sick people should not lecture anyone about morality, humanity or empathy.

With Death Rate Up, US Life Expectancy Is Likely Down Again Preliminary data shows U.S. death rates rose again last year, indicating that 2017 likely will mark the third straight decline in American life expectancy.

Medicare Lists Hospital Quality Bonuses Medicare also began reducing payments to 2,217 hospitals because too many of their patients ended up back in their care within a month.

The poor die at an earlier age than those who do better, yet Democrats push policies that make more people dependent on government instead of pushing for policies that allow more to move up the economic ladder.

A party that sought to destroy Kavanaugh with no evidence is not moral. Several of the Democrat candidates for President in 2020 didn't care about justice for Kavanaugh or innocent until proven guilty. Do we really want people like that who seek to destroy people they don't like without cause, but who gladly supported Hillary who violated many laws, for President

A party that paid over $10 million to create a phony document to destroy a political opponent and continues to act like it is true lacks morality.

Fossil fuels have improved the quality and length of life for all that have used them for over 150 years, but Democrats are seeking to block their use based on a theory.

The True Link Between Carbon-Based Fuels and Quality of Life But, the global shame of 6 in every 7 humans living in undeveloped nations means that "too little energy" is the real calamity. Simply put, access to modern energy is what separates the rich from the poor. That's why companies that produce energy are really the ones "standing on moral ground" over those with business models dependent on attacking them. And as far as which energy sources are most essential, I'll leave that to the U.S. National Academy of Engineering: societal electrification powered by coal was honored as the "Greatest Engineering Achievement" of the 20th Century, with the oil-powered automobile and the oil-powered airplane in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. Those nations that use more electricity also make make more money while living longer. For example, the average GDP/capita in Germany, which uses 7,100 kWh/capita, is around $45,000, compared to $1,100 in Mozambique, which uses 450 kWh/capita. It's no wonder that Germans live until age 80, while Mozambicans die at 53.

Underdeveloped countries and people who don't use petroleum products have a much lower length of life and a much worse quality of life, but Democrats would rather keep them poor. CO2 concentration has been going up constantly during the period of fossil fuel use, human populations have exploded and fossil fuel use has risen exponentially, yet the dire warnings have flipped back and forth between warming and cooling -- but to Democrats the science is settled and anyone who disagrees must be destroyed.

Democrats, including most journalists are acting outraged today and demanding a resignation of a Democrat governor of Virginia who was in a racist picture over thirty years ago. These same people gladly celebrated Robert Byrd, who died in 2010, who was an actual KKK leader. His name is all over the place on federally-funded buildings, highways, and public works.

These same Democrats weren't outraged that same governor supported killing babies up to and possibly beyond birthm, but are so outraged by an over thirty year old picture, are just pretending to be moral.

Planned Parenthood says the governor should resign because of the picture. What a joke. Their organization was founded by a woman who wanted abortion to kill minority babies to build a cleaner race and advocated abortion to kill mentally and physically disabled babies. Planned Parenthood has aborted babies of color at a much higher rate than their percentage of population for decades but now, because of an old picture, they are outraged?

Nancy Pelosi says it is immoral to have a wall. Senators Harris and Feinstein of California along with other Democrats from California are against the wall -- so why don't they get rid of the wall at the Southern California border that works?

I think I have figured out the Democrats’ policy for border security. They should draw a red line across the border, just like Obama did in Syria, and threaten serious consequences for anyone who crosses it. Of course, Obama didn't really mean it just as the Democrats aren't serious about enforcing the laws they passed.

In summary: A party that supports killing fully developed babies up to nine months, that has policies that are meant to keep more people dependent on government while they are living instead of giving them more opportunities to move up the economic ladder, that supports politicians that refuse to enforce immigration laws Congress passed and that implemented policies to reward hospitals for giving less care to sick patients on Medicare is not moral, ethical, humane and is certainly not empathetic.