Foreign tax bureaucrats have giant tech firms in their sights

But if the OECD and other European countries get their way, that will end.

Wall Street Journal:

U.S. tech companies, for instance, have often sold into countries via a unit based elsewhere, often in low-tax Ireland. The local unit is tasked with marketing and support, and the unit that makes the sales reimburses the local unit for expenses, leaving little taxable profit.

Countries such as France, Spain and the U.K.—frustrated by years of slow progress in trying to get companies to report more profits where their customers live—are planning to move unilaterally to tax tech firms. In some cases, companies worry they could be taxed twice on the same income.

Spain’s government last month sent parliament a new bill, nicknamed the “Google Tax,” that would slap a 3% levy on the gross revenue of some digital services. France will later this month introduce similar legislation.

The result: tech companies could pay tax once on revenue from customers in a given country—and again on the profit derived from that revenue, which may be reported in another country, such as Ireland or the U.S.

Such a scenario is pushing the U.S. Treasury Department to offer an alternative that is focused on all companies, rather than just digital ones. “The objective is to relieve some of the pressure from countries to take unilateral approaches,” Chip Harter, the lead U.S. negotiator, said in a speech this month.