Sen. Menendez threatens to call police on reporter who asked about Green New Deal

Democrats have been screaming for two years about Donald Trump's "war on the press." But Trump's got nothing on Menendez when it comes to going to war.

A reporter for the Daily Caller found Democratic Senator Robert Menendez at a Capitol Hill subway stop and asked him what he thought about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal.

Fox News:

Menendez avoided the question and asked where Rodgers worked. Rodgers said that when he told Menendez he worked for the Daily Caller, the Democrat responded by saying he would not answer any questions. An intern who was with Rodgers asked a follow-up question, and tensions apparently rose.

“Not interested. I have nothing to say to the Daily Caller. You're trash. I won't answer questions to the Daily Caller, period! You're trash! Don't keep harassing me or I'll call Capitol Police!,” Sen. Bob Menendez told me earlier today when I asked about the Green New Deal... — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 13, 2019

You can hardly blame Menendez for trying to wriggle away. Expect to see this reaction from many Democrats whenever they're asked their opinion of the Green New Deal. Between now and election day 2020, the GOP will be talking cow flatulence and the elimination of the airline industry to prove just how radical the Democratic party is.

But threatening to call the police on a reporter? I don't believe even our media-hating president has ever done that.

Reaction was pretty negatvie all around:

Waiting for Democrats to shriek that this threat from a U.S. Senator on a journalist is an “assault on the free press” & “a threat to Democracy.” https://t.co/ck7uNvedsK — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 13, 2019

Guy who works communications for Senator Menendez is VERY concerned about attacks on the press when he's not busy attacking outlets he doesn't like. pic.twitter.com/ykw5iTKh30 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 14, 2019

"Never argue with someone who buys ink by the barrel," they used to say in ancient times when newspapers were king. Today, we might add not to argue with someone who buys pixels by the trillions. That said, politicians are far more eager today to pick fights with the press because partisanship has destroyed standards of media fairness and objectivity.

But having a reporter arrested for doing his job? That's a new one, even for Democrats.