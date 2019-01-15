Where is Sean Penn when we really need him?

Remember when Penn said that Hugo Chavez was an "inspiration" ? As my late father used to say: "Que estupidez" or translated to "What stupidity".

Not long ago, Sean Penn embraced socialism in Cuba and Venezuela in an effort to establish his left-wing credentials.

Down in Venezuela, the opposition to Maduro could use a little support. Over the last 24 hours, the opposition leader was arrested as we see in news reports:

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Sunday said that President Nicolas Maduro’s adversaries were “not afraid” even though he was briefly detained by intelligence agents, days after announcing he would be willing to replace the increasingly isolated president.

Mr. Guaido represents a lot of Venezuelans. I am delighted that President Jair Bolsonaro announced that Brazil recognizes him as the president.

We've reached a point where Maduro cannot govern the country. Venezuela is about as polarized as any nation in the world.

What should happen next? The U.S. should follow Brazil's example and demand Maduro's resignation.

In the meantime, the media should be calling Sean Penn and get statements about Maduro and the current state of Venezuela.

