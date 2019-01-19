Democrats should read Art of the Deal already

Schooled in the rough-and-tumble world of New York real estate, from which he graduated with highest honors plus millions in profits, in addition to his formal degrees, also with honors, incidentally, from the highly ranked Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, President Donald J. Trump (R)'s last-minute U.S. Air Force cancelation of House majority leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)'s and Democratic friends' public relations jaunt after she announced the cancelation of the State of the Union speech should not have come as a surprise. Certainly, a man accustomed to dealing with petty local tyrants such as Chicago alderman Edward Burke (D), whose city government office was recently raided by the FBI for an alleged, very Chicago, pay-to-play real estate extortion scheme, would not be intimidated by Pelosi, experienced as she is, and meekly submit. Her admittedly iron hand encased in a fancy glove, her wide smile not quite hiding her firm words, Pelosi has met her match – and more – in Trump's powerful masculinity. After successfully staring down and calling out the true deadly, evil toxic masculinity of North Korea's supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, of China's Xi Jinping; of Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; of Russia's Vladimir Putin; among others, did the Democrats really think Trump would fold? Let them escape unscathed for no SOTU? For refusing to deal with the border wall?

They mistakenly did. But the Democrats were warned. Not that they paid any attention, apparently. Is there a Democrat who read The Art of the Deal, by Donald J. Trump, before he was president? Now would be a good time to do so. He lays it all out for them. But will they listen? Probably not. Remaining in resistance mode, ignoring the will and the best interests of the American people, the Democrats continue to stamp their feet, huffing and puffing. Drew Hamill, deputy chief of staff to Pelosi, tweeted: In light of the grave threats caused by the President’s action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 18, 2019 Okay... Meanwhile: Dow jumps more than 350 points after China offers a way to eliminate US trade imbalance ...and... China offers 6-year import boost in trade talks with US: Sources ...and... White House: Next Trump summit with Kim Jong Un will take place near the end of February Hey, Nancy – make like China and North Korea and sit down and talk with Trump already. Before it is too late! It is for the good of the American people. MAGA!