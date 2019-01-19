The media continue to indoctrinate and scare the public about climate change

The Earth's climate changes all the time. But what we're seeing today is different: the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather. Wet places are becoming wetter; dry places are growing dryer; where it was hot a generation ago, it's hotter now; where it's historically been cool, it's growing warmer. The global impact of human activity – specifically, the burning of hydrocarbons – is shuffling the deck. And we're only beginning to grasp the impact on our political and economic systems.

I am getting weary watching the indoctrination of the public about humans, CO2, and fossil fuels causing catastrophic climate change/global warming. The following article continues the propaganda. What is rarely in the articles is facts. The following article talks about heat waves and droughts getting longer and the disaster of rising sea levels. The closest thing to facts that the author, retired Democrat congressman Lee Hamilton, is saying is that that sea levels have risen 3 to 6 inches the last 100 years because of fossil fuels and that that is much faster than at any time in the previous thousands of years. Why doesn't he give the actual sea levels for the last two thousand years in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans for that period. It should be easy to make up the numbers.

The rise in sea levels will be even more disruptive. Sea levels have been increasing since we began burning fossil fuels in the 1880s, but the rise is occurring at a faster rate now, something like six to eight inches over the past century – compared to almost nothing during the previous two millennia.

The assertion that coastal cities will be swamped by rising sea level (S.L.) because we are burning fossil fuels is a good scare tactic, but in actuality, the factors affecting sea levels are far more complex. S. Fred Singer explains:

It seems that SL has been rising for the past centuries at about the same rate as seen by tidal gauges in the last 100 years – about 18 cm per century. In other words, SL was rising even during the colder Little Ice age, from about 1400 to 1850 AD. This provides further support for the hypothesis that the observed global SLR [sea level rise] since 1900 is reasonably independent of the observed temperature rise.

Climate has always changed, and we have always had disasters long before humans and fossil fuels have caused the problems. The Great Lakes formed around 14,000 years ago because ice from the great ice age melted, and the ice formed and melted not because of humans or fossil fuels. The English Channel formed because of massive floods around 425,000 years ago, obviously not because of humans or fossil fuels. The Sahara Desert formed around seven million years ago, so we have had around a seven-million-year drought, obviously not caused by humans or fossil fuels. Previous droughts in California have lasted an estimated thousands of years, so any drought the last 150 years is short by comparison, not longer. Maybe fossil fuels and humans cause shorter droughts.

How does anyone think deserts were formed without long droughts, long before humans and fossil fuels could have caused them? Islands have always disappeared throughout history without humans causing them to disappear. Greenland was much warmer before humans and fossil fuels could have caused the warming. We have had severe heat waves for a long time. There have always been disastrous climate events, long before humans and fossil fuels could have caused them.

If the people who are pushing the "humans cause global warming/climate change" narrative to scare the public cared about pollution, they would go after lithium, not CO2. If they cared about ecology, they would care about the hundreds of thousands of birds and other wildlife killed by wind turbines and solar farms. They obviously don't. They want control of our lives and trillions of dollars, and they don't care whom they need to destroy or what jobs they have to destroy to get the power and money.

It is a shame that most of the media have become a propaganda arm for Democrat policies while they pretend to care about facts.

