Confronting toxic femininity

Gillette may think it's "the best a man can get," but it would be sexist and misogynistic for a men's care brand to make a video condemning the caricatures of men without giving women the opportunity to have a video, too. Men already earn more in Hollywood, so it's important women are not left out. America awaits a women's hygiene brand to step up to the plate of caricatured gender stereotypes.

Moderator: Women, do you complain about how unfaithful and stupid the men in your life are? But here you sit, watching a television show that showcases women competing against each other for a man they don't even know so they can win an archaic marriage and ceremony.

Scene 2: Woman shopping at the mall with her daughter.

Moderator: Mom, did you really tell your daughter you both have to hurry home to hide the clothes you bought so her father wouldn't find out?

Scene 3: Man writing checks to his lawyer.

Moderator: Ex-wife, do you really use your kids as leverage for more child support money? Your ex-husband has already spent $30,000 in lawyer's fees so he can see his kids whom you have kept from him for two years. Yet every time he gets close to joint custody, you go to a different county and file the same child molestation charges against him to start the investigation all over. All so you won't lose a day of child support money.

Scene 4: Grade school classroom.

Teacher, is your go-to solution when you have a rambunctious boy in your classroom to recommend that he be checked for ADHD and placed on medication?

Scene 5: Abortion clinic.

Miss, did you really murder your unborn child, even after your boyfriend begged you to keep the baby and insisted that he would raise the child by himself?

Scene 6: Group of women at upscale bar in SoHo.

Ladies, do you complain about men catcalling you, yet when good men around you start to call them out, you stop them and say, "I can handle this myself?" Think about that.

Scene 7: Women wearing pussy hats.

Freedom-fighters, do you complain about toxic masculinity poisoning America's youth when, statistically, over half of boys grow up with no male role model or mentorship either at home or school? That means that the majority of "toxic masculinity" is learned through living in matriarchal homes...

Scene 8: Battered man with two black eyes.

Ladies, do you know that domestic violence is not solely initiated by men? In fact, one out of every four domestic violence issues is initiated by women.

Scene 9: Man crying in courtroom.

Miss, it was evil for you to accuse a man of rape that he did not commit. He was just released today after ten years of imprisonment. The strange and convenient thing for you is that no judge will send you to prison for lying before the court ten years ago.

Final scene: Women watching The Bachelor.

Women, are you still confused why there are no good men in your life?

Hopefully a feminine hygiene brand can remember that evil is evil. Bad men exist in the world and effect less than desirable outcomes in raising their children. Nevertheless, being a bad person is a universal problem that is not confined to a single sex. As an American society, let us link and lock arms to call out bad or evil behavior – not caricature a sex in order to appear like a socially conscious brand.