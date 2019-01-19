Womy(x)n's March once again endorses hate and bigotry, this time prior to a full blood moon

It's that time of the year again – the time when thousands of pre-menopausal, menopausal, and post menopausal womy(x)n slap oddly shaped pink knitted hats – pussy hats, as they're called – on their heads and, hormones churning, mass in public spaces to howl. This year's event, scheduled for today, a few hours prior to a full, very rare red-orange super wolf blood moon eclipse, will be their third year of public whining. What is the cause of this display of toxic femininity? Against their fervent wishes and dreams, despite reassurances from all those who knew, in spite of the best ballot-manipulators, that Donald J. Trump (R), a man who married not one, but two legal immigrants plus a native woman (not all at the same time), a white male who, to them, personified toxic masculinity to the max, shockingly (to some) was elected president.

And whom do these undeplorable, apparently redeemable masses of women prefer? Hillary Rodham – and, for the past few years, Clinton. Yes, Hillary Rodham Clinton (D), the female enabler of her husband's predatory sexual behavior, the woman who called her husband's accusers part of "a vast right wing conspiracy," the woman whose career, from successful commodity-trader to New York senator to secretary of state to her campaign for the U.S. presidency, depended on a man. Her husband. Former Arkansas governor and former president of the U.S. Bill Clinton (D). Despite her impressive scholastic background, her power and her identity came from her status as the wife of Bill. Bill and Hill. All this doesn't upset the Women's-March herd of dependent minds. Because despite superficial differences in age, color, sexual orientation, ethnicity, background, education, and professions, the crowd will be remarkably uniform if past performance is indicative. Lefty liberals. Or liberal lefties. Socialists. All who believe in the power of government – and that Hillary, wife of Bill, would crash through the glass ceiling as America's first female president. Those who believed otherwise were ignored, inclusivity be damned. So Juanita Broaddrick, whose credible accusation of rape against Bill Clinton was mocked, has never been asked to address the gathering. Nor has Paula Jones, who was trashed as "trailer trash" for her claims of sexual harassment against Hillary's husband, with Hillary's assent. Ditto Kathleen Willey. Monica Lewinsky. And others. Melania Trump, the attractive immigrant wife of Donald J. Trump, has never been invited, though her English is excellent; indeed, she is routinely mocked by the marchers. Nikki Haley, a woman of color and the daughter of immigrants, who was the Republican governor of South Carolina before Trump appointed her as the U.S. representative to the U.N., where she outstandingly defended our country, has been similarly ignored. Because of the narrative. Solid proof of deep, vile anti-Jewish hatred and bigotry among the March's leaders and organizers, present two years ago in the beginning of the plans for the first march but casually ignored, didn't deter other organizers. Or marchers. Nor did it last year, as more solid evidence publicly surfaced of leaders Linda Sarsour's and Tamika Mallory's anti-Jewish words and actions. Again, because of the narrative. Because women's rights and victimhood, black rights and victimhood trump Jewish rights. Because hostility to Jews as Jews has always been part of the leftist creed. Other identities are sacred, but Jews must sacrifice their unique identity for the universal and accept the blame for all that is wrong. But, some might protest, hostility to Israel doesn't indicate hostility to Jews. Wrong! Opposing Israel, as the historical homeland of the Jewish people, is Jew-hatred, anti-Semitism, no matter what lefties say. But as some began to finally question the march's leaders and their murky handling of the finances of the Women's March (oooh, women and money!) combined with unapologetic anti-Jewish bigotry, some women had enough. They canceled today's march in their area. Or they declared it separate from the national march – a distinction that will be lost on many. Belatedly – and oh, so reluctantly – several organizations dropped their march sponsorship. Some women will still attend some sort of Women's March. Because professional victimhood is such a comforting identity.