Democrats in the House make us yearn for serious people

It makes you yearn for serious people, or the type of American who stands up for life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.

We've seen some remarkable immaturity from the new Democrats this week, from introducing a bill to curb presidential pardons to a congresswoman talking about impeaching the "m-f." Isaac Hayes and " bad mother (shut your mouth) Shaft " must be jealous of her language!

Back this week in 1942, Bob Feller, who had won 76 games over the last three seasons, went into the U.S. Navy.

We learned a few Decembers ago that Bob Feller passed away after at age 92.

I did not see Feller pitch, but every baseball fan knows about him.

This is an account of his baseball career:

Before his career ended on Sept. 30, 1956, months before the inaugural Cy Young Award was presented, he had won 266 games, struck out 2,581 batters, won 62 percent of his decisions, pitched three no-hitters, 12 one-hitters and 44 shutouts and won a pitchers' Triple Crown. He led the league in victories six times and strikeouts seven times.

But there is more!

He enlisted after Pearl Harbor and served in World War II for almost four years! He did not seek a "safe space" or look for excuses. He gave up four of his prime years for country. I wonder how many of these Democrats have a clue of what that means!

What a remarkable life! What a contrast from the people now serving in the U.S. House.

