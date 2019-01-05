An old leftist trick to smear the right from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her adoring press

Some jackass with the Twitter handle of 'AnonymousQ1776,' and one of those Occupy Wall Street Guy Fawkes mask photos put out a newly discovered college video of socialist House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing with her classmates in a 'Breakfast Club' takeoff, and then added some unpleasant commentary.

Here is the video:

Rest assured, no one agreed with whoever this AnonymousQ1776 with the Occupy mask as his icon is that Ocasio-Cortez, in that particular video, looked like a nitwit, neither right nor left. Ocasio-Cortez came off as a cute and exuberant college student whose dancing was delightful. In fact, the natural response on the right is to think: 'Too bad she didn't become a dancer we could all appreciate' instead of a socialist congresswoman, dreaming of a Hugo Chavez-style America. Chavez, of course, wanted to be a beisbol player, and sadly enough for that country, that didn't happen, either. Conservatives can also conclude that she was a far better dancer than economics student. As a dancer, she's wonderful, expressive, a pleasure to watch. As a socialist, well, there she really does come off as a nitwit, given the horrendous failures of socialism not too far from our borders. And yes, we have always noted that she does well in the looks department, we did from the start.

I suspect the person who put out the churlish tweet was one of those weird anarchist hacker types who hates all political parties, thinks everything he sees is ugly, likes bad things, and holds a nihilistic view of politics. People like that are out there. Or, it was someone posing as that for credibility purposes, with Ocasio-Cortez and the media at the ready to pick up the tweet and pounce. No one knows, and no one is going to find out either, because the disgusting account was deleted.

Because it didn't take long Ocasio-Cortez, and most of the big papers and networks in her tree to lay that loathesome post at the feet of the entire conservative movement, painting us all as Mrs. Grundies and Talibanites who have a problem with dancing. Some headlines:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dance video is goofy, joyful — and absolutely nothing to be ashamed of -Washington Post (credit to the Post for not explicitly blaming the right, but there's heavy inference of motives)

Republican's[sic] tried to shame Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her college dancing video. She had the perfect response -Independent (inaccurate and subliterate headline since changed, but it's still what you see in a Google search.)

And Ocasio-Cortez herself, embracing and amplifying the 'narrative' and blaming the entire GOP:

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.



Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! ๐๐ฝ



Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

All this, based on one tweet from a guy with a Guy Fawkes mask, the very emblem of Occupy Wall Street's leftists, and now the right is indicted as hating anything that's fresh and cool. Meaning, that old familiar thing: Republicans are squares, Republicans are out, and socialist rabid leftists are the only thing that's 'in.' It's a 'Mean Girls' dynamic, attempting to shut out anyone who thinks differently from any potential for cool. And it's how the commercial world thinks, too. No wonder Nike did that Colin Kaepernick ad.

But man, is that old. And it's frankly, a smear. The Times pointed out in its headline that the bad tweet was a bid to 'smear' Ocasio, but in their claim to truth-telling, they were the ones who did the smear, the real one, on the right, with absolutely no evidence anyone on the right was involved in it.

Jim Treacher does a good biteback debunking, pointing out that none of the news accounts attacking the right as hopelessly out of touch over this were able to name a single right-winger, or Trump supporter, or conservative, who agreed with this AnonymousQ1776 clown. The fact is, nobody hated Ocasio-Cortez's cute dance video. What we hate is her hypocrisy, her naivete, her will to power over us, and above all, her embrace of socialism, the failed idea that made Venezuela Venezuela and Cuba Cuba. Why the heck is that too subtle for both Ocasio-Cortez and her smear-the-right leftwing allies?

It also may be a smokescreen. Ocasio-Cortez just came out with a proposal for a 70% tax on top-income earners which amounts to socialist expropriation. It's an idea that's unlikely to make her popular, or at this point, get her taken seriously. Only Fox News focused on that, which is substantial. The rest of the press focused on promoting Ocasio-Cortez with her cute dance video, and painting the right as a Taliban that hates dancin with no evidence to show for it.

Got a sense of what's going on here?