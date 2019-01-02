An awesome Venezuelan tribute to outgoing UN envoy Nikki Haley

One can only wait and hope for whatever she might have in mind for Act II.

The exit of United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley was a bummer for everyone, because Haley was brilliant in her position – a fighter, a diplomat, a foreign policy ace, and easily the best U.N. envoy the U.S. has had since the late, great Jeanne Kirkpatrick.

But here's something that is going to make everyone feel good. Take a look at this stunning Twitter tribute:

No USA representative at the UN before her did more to defend the cause of my country, Venezuela . Extremely greatful to Amb @NikkiHaley https://t.co/FF6hSMdMHE — Diego E. Arria (@Diego_Arria) January 1, 2019

Do Americans know who Arria is? Most don't. But in Venezuela, he's the most respected elder statesman in the country. I want to add "dating from the pre-Chávez" era, but that would imply that there exist socialist Chavistas now who are respected, and actually, there don't. So Arria is pretty well one of the very few who are respected, punto. Arria is ragingly hated by the current regime, and his name is often thrown out there as a potential president in a post-communist, post-dictatorship Venezuela.

Oh, and he's also a former Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations who knows well how that job works and what can be done with it. He must have certainly been thrilled when Haley did this, because I can't even look at that without getting teary-eyed.

Now we have his assessment of Haley, her tenure at the U.N. – and a statement of gratitude for all Haley did to help rid Venezuela of its nightmare, which makes all freedom-loving Americans proud.

What an awesome tribute. Best ambassador, indeed!

Sorry, Samantha. And gee, to think you've got claims to being the human rights person when you weren't unmasking Americans or ordering expensive drapes.

Nikki's the one who actually did things. Ambassador Arria noticed.

Thank you, Ambassador Arria! And thank you, Ambassador Haley!