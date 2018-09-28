« Some victims should be shamed | Christine Blasey Ford and the mysterious case of the missing bathroom »
September 28, 2018

Lady Liberty: Nikki Haley thrills Venezuela's battered democrats in the streets of New York

By Monica Showalter

Jumping down into the streets of New York with the crowds of protesters, U.S. United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley seized the moment with a megaphone, calling for democracy in Venezuela, just as Russia's Boris Yeltsin once did in the 1991 coup that overturned the Soviet Union.

Don't think Venezuelans weren't thrilled.  These are Venezuela's beleaguered democrats, the ones who have been beaten, jailed, starved, and murdered as their elections were stolen from them in front of their faces.  They were utterly, utterly thrilled, and not just in the streets of New York, but across the continent and deep inside Venezuela itself.

Jumping down into the streets of New York with the crowds of protesters, U.S. United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley seized the moment with a megaphone, calling for democracy in Venezuela, just as Russia's Boris Yeltsin once did in the 1991 coup that overturned the Soviet Union.

Don't think Venezuelans weren't thrilled.  These are Venezuela's beleaguered democrats, the ones who have been beaten, jailed, starved, and murdered as their elections were stolen from them in front of their faces.  They were utterly, utterly thrilled, and not just in the streets of New York, but across the continent and deep inside Venezuela itself.

Thrilled is an understatement; hog-wild is more like it.  Nicaraguans and Cuban-Americans were thrilled, too.

What an amazing irony this is.  For decades, nitpickers, even on the Venezuelan side, have criticized American officials, such as then-secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, who have spoke out on the Venezuelan hellhole, as engaging in "megaphone" diplomacy, sniffing that it was unhelpful.

Well, here's some megaphone diplomacy, and it's being received by Venezuelans in the same way the great Ronald Reagan's speech on the Evil Empire was received by the prisoners within the walls of the Gulag, as Natan Sharansky wrote of: with unrestrained joy.

Someone is finally listening to them.  Someone is finally there on the ramparts with them, cheering them and giving them encouragement they're lapping up like a thirsty man in the desert.  And she looks like Lady Liberty.

No wonder they are shedding tears of joy.