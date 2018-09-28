Lady Liberty: Nikki Haley thrills Venezuela's battered democrats in the streets of New York

Thanks Amb. @nikkihaley. Whether as a diplomat, as a politician, as a freedom loving and caring woman, you have proven to be a firm voice, a constant ally. Millions of Venezuelans, in and out of our beleaguered country, THANK YOU! https://t.co/67A6hxgIjA

Thrilled is an understatement; hog-wild is more like it. Nicaraguans and Cuban-Americans were thrilled, too.

What an amazing irony this is. For decades, nitpickers, even on the Venezuelan side, have criticized American officials, such as then-secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, who have spoke out on the Venezuelan hellhole, as engaging in "megaphone" diplomacy, sniffing that it was unhelpful.

Well, here's some megaphone diplomacy, and it's being received by Venezuelans in the same way the great Ronald Reagan's speech on the Evil Empire was received by the prisoners within the walls of the Gulag, as Natan Sharansky wrote of: with unrestrained joy.

Someone is finally listening to them. Someone is finally there on the ramparts with them, cheering them and giving them encouragement they're lapping up like a thirsty man in the desert. And she looks like Lady Liberty.

No wonder they are shedding tears of joy.