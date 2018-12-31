Where in the world is Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D)?

Or perhaps she scurried back to her district in San Francisco, to see firsthand the problems her constituents might be having and consult with local politicians? For instance, San Francisco's homeless population is notorious, while the high cost of housing is beyond the reach of the average worker. Certainly, she would want to see and talk and meet with all concerned on the spot.

Congress is taking its short winter nap, and the government is "shut down," so where, oh, where is House minority leader Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)? Fairly certain to once again be the next speaker of the House now that the Democrats regained control of the House in the last election, has the first woman, the first mother, the first grandmother (take your identifying, intersectional pick) when last chosen over ten years ago, remained in Washington, D.C., as has President Donald J. Trump (R), to prepare for her upgraded position?

Or maybe she visited her brave constituents valiantly serving in America's Armed Forces overseas, as did President Trump and his wife, Melania?

Well, no. Actually, she scurried off to Hawaii (coincidentally the former home state of a young Barry Obama) for several days of luxury, according to Brent Scher of the Washington Free Beacon.

Pelosi, who has put blame squarely on President Donald Trump for the current government shutdown, was spotted Thursday vacationing in Hawaii at the Fairmont Orchid resort, where room accommodations range from $899 a night for a standard room to $4,899 a night for the presidential suite. The resort, on Hawaii's Big Island, features a golf course, six restaurants, and a 10,000-square-foot oceanfront pool. It also features a "Spa Without Walls," where the 110-minute Ali'i Royal Experience is available for $369 and a 50-minute couple's massage runs $549, according to the spa menu. While at the spa, guests can snack on a gluten-free grilled prawn summer roll for $19.

In the Pelosian universe, $899 is mere "crumbs," as she disdainfully referred to the bonuses companies were offering their employees or the average income tax savings as a result of the new tax laws Trump and Congress pushed through in the just completed session. Well, one person's crumbs are just another person's night at some hotel.

Pelosi does have some fond memories of Hawaii, courtesy of U.S. taxpayers and their crumbs. According to Judicial Watch, on her previous farewell as House speaker:

Nancy Pelosi stuck it to U.S. taxpayers on her way out as House Speaker with a lavish Hawaiian vacation featuring secret service and local police motorcades financed by Americans. The famously corrupt California congresswoman spent her last days as Speaker at an exotic resort in Kona's historic settlement of Ka'upulehu, according to a Hawaiian newspaper that's working to get figures on local police and secret service costs. ... Two Hawaii County Police vehicles camped outside the resort to guard Pelosi during her week-long stay, according to sources quoted in the story. During a similar jaunt to the big island's chick [sic] Kona Coast last year, Hawaii County taxpayers dished out more than $21,000 for Pelosi's local security alone.

And just how did Pelosi get to Hawaii this time? Did she swim or row there to avoid taking a jet, which, as we all know – well, at least Pelosi does – dirty the environment with their fumes and exhaust, causing the climate to change? Climate change is just so important to Pelosi that prior to her travel to Hawaii, she formed a new Select Committee on Climate Change.

Overall, according to documents uncovered by Judicial Watch in January 2011, Pelosi used the Air Force aircraft for a total of 43 trips, covering 90,155 miles, from January 1 through October 1, 2010.



U.S. Air Force C-37 A executive transport aircraft (USAF picture).

(Commoners use the version called a Gulfstream G-5.)

Judicial Watch, through FOIA, continues to pursue other records related to Pelosi's use of Air Force aircraft. Previous documents obtained by Judicial Watch show that the former speaker's military travel cost the USAF $2,100,744.59 over one two-year period – $101,429.14 of which was for in-flight expenses, including food and alcohol. For example, purchases for one Pelosi-led congressional delegation traveling from Washington, D.C., through Tel Aviv, Israel to Baghdad, Iraq May 15-20, 2008, included Johnny Walker Red scotch, Grey Goose vodka, E&J brandy, Bailey's Irish Cream, Maker's Mark whiskey, Courvoisier cognac, Bacardi Light rum, Jim Beam whiskey, Beefeater gin, Dewar's scotch, Bombay Sapphire gin, Jack Daniels whiskey, Corona beer, and several bottles of wine.

Judicial Watch also previously uncovered internal Department of Defense (DOD) email correspondence detailing attempts by DOD staff to accommodate Pelosi's numerous requests for military escorts and military aircraft as well as the speaker's last-minute cancelations and changes. For example, in response to a series of requests for military aircraft, one DOD official wrote, "Any chance of politely querying [Pelosi's team] if they really intend to do all of these or are they just picking every weekend? ... [T]here's no need to block every weekend 'just in case[.]'" The email also notes that Pelosi's office had "a history of canceling many of their past requests."

Read more of Judicial Watch's exposure of Pelosi's past unconcern about the environment and climate change – and, of course, her concept of financial crumbs – at the above link.

The next session of Congress is sure to be...uh, interesting. To paraphrase Bette Davis in All About Eve, "Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy session." All that hot air that the new Select Committee on Climate Change is sure to release will make it bumpier.

And more hypocritical.