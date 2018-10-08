Leftist San Francisco becomes a drug-dealer's paradise

It's absolutely the home of lenience to criminals, according to an excellent column on the problem by the San Francisco Chronicle's Heather Knight . In an interview with a cop, she wrote:

If you ever wondered why pricey San Francisco has become such a morass of homeless drug addicts, squalor, and city poop patrols cleaning up, look no farther than its left-wing policies on drug-dealers.

"It's almost impossible to get convicted in this city," said Healy, who works in the Police Department's narcotics division. "The message needs to be sent that it's not OK to be selling drugs. It's not allowed anywhere else. Where else can you walk up to someone you don't know and purchase crack and heroin? Is there such a place?"

The problem is getting bad:

You can walk through the Tenderloin, Civic Center, South of Market and the Mission and easily spot men handing over little plastic baggies with drugs in exchange for cash like it's no big thing. In broad daylight. In front of pedestrians. Even in front of police.

The column focuses on the fears homeless people have of drug-dealers as they occupy and take over their public toilets, their showers, and their places to pay rent checks.

The lefty mayor, London Breed, has absolutely no plans to do anything about it.

Oh, and surprise, surprise: the problem is growing. The drug-dealers are now rolling in from Oakland and Richmond to take advantage of the zero-consequences policies.

One thing she doesn't mention, but that I know social services people will tell you: whenever you see a colony of homeless people, they almost always are there together because they have a queen bee of a drug-dealer supplying them.

Considering the size and plague of homelessness on the city, it's obviously a lot of drug-dealers. It's their paradise.

None of them ever seems to experience consequences for their illegal activity. Cops scoop them up, and lefty judges release them. The public calls for more funds for services for homelessness, and that brings more opportunities for drug-dealers to establish their berths as the clientele expands. The left yells racism any time a black drug-dealer gets arrested.

Nobody has plans to do anything, and the problem gets worse. The complaints come and go, but the poop patrols continue.

Is this the result of left-wingery or what? If San Franciscans don't like this, they probably had better stop voting Democrat. If they can't do that, well, they can watch the problem keep on expanding. They have found the golden ring for how to empower drug-dealers over the quality of life. What amazing stupidity it is to keep that problem going.

Image credit: MethodShop.com, via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.