Lindsey Graham's hot pursuit vs. Democrats' 'rage-fueled resistance'

If there's anything out there that signals the likelihood of a red tide come November, take a look at how the two parties are acting in the wake of the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as midterms approach:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has never opposed another sitting senator in his decades-long tenure, vowed Sunday to hit the campaign trail to actively oppose sitting Democrats who voted against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The Washington Examiner reports that the suddenly fiery senator from South Carolina has pledged to change how he approaches his colleagues on the left, telling Fox News Sunday that he will appear alongside Republicans in midterm battleground states to help hammer home exactly what's at stake in the 2018 elections.

And this:

Hey @LisaMurkowski - I can see 2022 from my house... — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 5, 2018

Then there's Exhibit B, the Democrats:

Kavanaugh's victory leaves many on the left saying it’s time to get mad – and even.

With this passage:

One key, some prominent voices say, is more willingness to behave rudely, even in the respectable parlors where Democrats historically have turned for validation.

And this, from Instapundit's Ed Driscoll. Click here to enjoy the links from the screen grab:

And this today from American Thinker contributing writer Howard Warner:

Now, barely one day since Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, some have begun the effort to remove him.

And this, from President Trump:

Trump slams Dems' 'rage-fuelled resistance' to Kavanaugh

What am I seeing? On the Republican side, a willingness to jump into the political ring, campaign like heck for the causes they believe in, and persuade the voters of the merits of them. It's the American way: don't like something? Change it.

And the Democrats? Something creepy and horrible: a desire to use force and muscle to get their ways, a desire to be "more ruthless," a "rage-fueled resistance" along with a longing to attack Republicans physically in mob rule, and a creepy inability to move on from defeats and get on with the business of winning voters over. "Never forget and never forgive," as House speaker wannabe Nancy Pelosi puts it.

They don't think like Republicans. Do we see Dianne Feinstein and Amy Klobuchar declaring that they are all in for campaigning for fellow Democrats to help them win, now that their side didn't get what it wanted? Are they jumping in and pitching in? Not in the least. All we are hearing from this party are the thugs, angry pols, and creepy political operatives adept at dark money games saying they will take power next time and win. No jumping into the ring with gusto, as Lindsey Graham is doing, and getting out to rally the voters – just rage, rage, and rage into the dying night.

The whole thing is a study in contrasts – the happy warrior hot pursuit of Graham and Palin and other Republicans and the vengeance politics of bitter Democrats, who actually expect to win voters over on that approach.

Nope, not buying it that a big blue wave is upon us.

Image Credit: Donkey Hotey, via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.