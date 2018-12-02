Venezuela's Maduro booed bad at Mexican President AMLO's inauguration

Despite electing a socialist, and that socialist doing what socialists do, which is invite other socialists to his presidential inauguration, an incident in Mexico City yesterday suggests that the landscape has shifted for the left. Here's what went down:

Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro got booed, bigtime, at the inauguration of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's first leftist president in decades. The booing happened from both the left and right, as attending members of Mexico's farthest left and farthest right parties stood up, pointed, chanted 'dictator!' and whipped out a banner telling Maduro he wasn't welcome in Mexico.

Compare and contrast to the cordial reception Vice President Mike Pence got, representing the U.S. for President Trump's administration. He sure as heck didn't get booed.

And compare and contrast to all those years of Hugo Chavez whooping it up for the cameras in the early 2000s with his fellow leftwing leaders, all little pawns and boobs of his, orbiting him like satellites, yelling about Meester Boosh! Socialism! Socialism! Socialism!

Here's the sorry remnant of almost all that remains of them now:

Yes, Mexico did elect a socialist in AMLO, but only when the coast was clear and these odious leftists were pariahs.

Now it's clear as day that the leftist lovefest is truly over in Latin America and even the left isn't denying the horrors of the Maduro regime anymore. And what's more, Venezuelans are cheering because the Mexicans of all political stripes, left and right, stood up and said something.

Maduro probably knew this was going to happen and showed up for the inaugural lunch while leaving his chair empty at the actual inaugural. Vice President Pence, to much acclaim, as this tweet shows, attended the more serious inaugural event and skipped the lunch in order to not have to be in the same room as a skunk like Maduro who, in his starving country, loves to go places to show off how he eats.

Vídeo | AMLO menciona a Maduro y esto es lo que ocurrió. ¡Viva Mexico ๐ฒ๐ฝ ! pic.twitter.com/13LAR9oy4W — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) December 1, 2018

Maduro, see, stinks up a joint. That narrative is now set. Venezuelan normal people were absolutely delighted and Twitter was loaded with 'Viva Mexico!' from them. It's something that, if for just one minute, is worth it to cheer.