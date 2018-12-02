Trump messes bigly with Venezuelan socialist dictator Maduro's head

Just as Venezuela's dictator, Nicolas Maduro, began to chomp down the lunch at the inauguration of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City Saturday, the U.S. embassy in Caracas tweeted a little offer to the starving socialist dictatorship: Estados Unidos está listo para ofrecer asistencia de emergencia en alimentos y medicinas al pueblo de Venezuela, si tan sólo el gobierno de Maduro la aceptara. Nuestras sanciones lo permiten. pic.twitter.com/RYF3E7m3mI — US Embassy, VE (@usembassyve) December 1, 2018

Translation: The U.S. is ready to offer emergency food and medical assistance to the people of Venezuela, if only the government of Maduro will accept it. Our sanctions allow it.



It's an offer that will force Maduro to change his diapers. Food. Tankers and tankers of food, delicious healthy food, and mountains and mountains of it, standing there at the ready offshore to offload to Venezuela's starving people, all for free. The U.S. in fact, is just dying to give it away to them. Mountains and mountains and mountains of free food in a nation where locals are starving and the president is pigging out. The embassy's offeratory tweet is a brilliant move (do I detect the hand of Mauricio Claver-Carone who was recently named President Trump's Latin American policy chief?) that's sure to mess with Maduro's mind. After all, what kind of monster turns down food when his people are starving? The tweet features an oil tanker, which is normally used to transport vast oil quantities, but sizewise, could theoretically hold a lot of food. A Suezmax, which is the largest of all tankers, can hold up to a million barrels of oil, or 200,000 tons of stuff. A Panamax, which has Panama in its name and is suggestive of crossing the nearby Panama canal, can hold up to 500,000 barrels of oil, or 70,000 deadweight tons of, I guess theortically, anything. That represents a lot of food, too. And guess what? Maduro is not going to take it. He never takes it. He's still in denial that his country is in crisis, despite the millions of refugees fleeing his socialist paradise and showing up on the streets of every major city in Latin America as well as Miami and Madrid. He's against aid of all kinds, despite situations like this, and the grotesque suffering of Venezuelans, which has caused them last year to lose an average of 24 pounds. Maduro refuses aid of all kinds not because there isn't a massive crisis as he eats himself fat, but because he wants control, and turning basic necessities over to foreigners is a good way to lose it, given that it all shows that the promises of socialism - to take care of everyone - are utterly false. He doesn't want socialism to be revealed as a failure which will make people question why it's there at all, and why Maduro is there at all. That's what the food offer he won't allow means. But to Venezuelans, such an offer is life itself, and something they haven't seen in beautiful quantities or high quality for years. They are stuck eating garbage scraps, family pets and spoiled meat. In fact, it's likely Maduro is more terrified of food aid offers than military intervention, which is why he will either ignore this offer or scream about it. But turning down food aid will make him reviled by the people at this late date and by extension, more willing to throw him out. Hungry bellies can do that to people... This sounds like Trump's plan all along. He is messing with Maduro's brain and the latter is going to have a cow.