Rev. Sharpton sells rights to his autobiography - to his own charity

The document does not indicate when Sharpton, who is president of NAN, gets the cash, which is above and beyond the $244,661 he already pulled down in compensation from the group in 2017.

Sharpton also wouldn’t say when the cash would come in.

“What does that have to do with anything?” he said, speaking to The Post Saturday from South Africa, where he is hosting an MSNBC broadcast on the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth.

Sharpton claimed the idea for the deal came from two NAN board members, whom he would not name.

He said they wanted to create a source of revenue for the civil-rights organization after he steps down in about a year.

“This way they make a profit from the beginning and all of the revenues,” he said.

Sharpton said he had contracts for two movies, with a third contract in the works. One of these movies is already in production, he claimed. He would not provide details of any of the projects.

He said a play was being shopped around and there were other assets that would generate revenue for NAN, including a recording where James Brown is singing and he’s talking, and video footage of him with Michael Jackson.

“You’ve got real property here. You’re not talking about just me as an activist. These are non-related NAN things that are the saleable items,” he said.