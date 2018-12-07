Poland trolls the global environmentalists at UN climate meeting

A two week gathering of diplomats and climate 'experts' on man-made global warming started in Katowice, Poland this week. The purpose of the meetings is to strengthen the Paris Climate Accord to stem purported climate damage, which the environmentalists claim, is caused by burning fossil fuel. Note that the greatest bugaboo to the enviros is not oil; it's coal. To them, coal is so evil that President Barack Hussein Obama promised to shut down the entire U.S. coal industry through the heavy hand of government regulations.

You have to love it. Poland, like President Trump, is more direct than others in countering the global environmentalists. China, for example, soft soaps the environmentalists while continuing unabated to build more coal fired plants like there's no tomorrow. And you can bet that the people of France wish they had a leader like Duba who is not willing to sacrifice his country's national interest to the false gods of Global Warming.

In addressing the delegates in his opening remarks, Polish President Andrzej Duba said Poland has no plans to give up coal. And why would it? Poland has the highest coal production in Europe and employs about 100,000 people in its mining industry. And coal supplies Poland with approximately 80% of its energy needs. The New York Times further reported that President Duba reinforced his pro-coal message on the second day of the conference by skipping meetings and instead visited a coal mine in Brzeszcze to join in the celebration of 'Barborka,' the feast day of St. Barbara, the patron saint of miners.

Coal was proudly displayed in cases around the convention pavilion. Coal, fashioned in jewelry, was for sale. A coal-based cosmetic company even touted products that it claimed would treat 'both body and soul.'

The Polish Coal Miners band, dressed in smart black uniforms and wearing traditional mines caps, struck up a tune as confused-looking delegates arrived at the convention center in Katowice, a city in the heart of Poland's coal mining country.

Here is a Polish joke our conservative Polish-American friends should love.

So how was the Katowice conference kicked off?

