Rep-Elect Ocasio-Cortez proves Mark Twain's quip

Newly minted Dem congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once more validated Mark Twain’s (Puddin’head Wilson) quip, “Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress; but I repeat myself.” Numerous reports have accompanied O-C’s tweet whereby she will pay her interns $15 an hour.

In the lexicon of idioms, O-C is courageously “offering sleeves from her vest”. Unless she will pay interns out of her own pocket, her virtue-mongering would easily fit within a Congressional budget allotted to each member of Congress approximately $1.3 mil, while sacrificing nothing. Personnel expenses for each member -- salaries and stipends -- allowed by Congressional rules are pegged at $945,000, with office expenses and travel/communications/security comprising the remainder. Any U.S. House rep can spend the $1.3 mil in any manner he/she chooses, but full-time staff headcount cannot exceed 18. Ergo, O-C can pay interns $100 an hour or more, while reducing salaries for full timers, or leave full-time slots empty, or reduce non-personnel expense allowances, as long as she stays within the $1.3 mil. A degree in economics or politics isn’t necessary to figure that out. Of course, reading the rules of the U.S. House would be an oppressive nuisance to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who touts a BA in economics and international relations from Boston University, where total annual tuition and fees are within kissing distance of $70,000. For decades, BU has been the playground of the privileged international set --business moguls, minor Middle East princes, and remnants of dispersed royalty from Monaco to Belgium -- whose guardians are happy to write seven figure annual fund checks, assuring admission and student visas for their wealthy wards who couldn’t gain admission on merit anyplace else. All fitting for Mark Twain’s newest idiot on Capitol Hill.