Joe Lieberman lobbying for China's ZTE

Chinese telecom giant ZTE is tapping a deeply connected Washington insider, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, as it tries to fend off ongoing concerns that it poses a threat to U.S. national security.

The company – the subject of a heated congressional battle earlier this year – has hired Lieberman (I-Conn.) to conduct an "independent" national security assessment of its products, the former senator told POLITICO.

"There are obviously still concerns about the safety of their products or the extent to which their products could be used to compromise American security in any way or even individual security," Lieberman said in an interview, adding that ZTE has "decided to really try to get ahead of those concerns and be in a position to answer them."

There is nothing illegal in what Senator Lieberman is doing, so long as he registers. But for a man who has let his conscience be his guide, and who has broken with his Democrat colleagues and even supported Republican candidates, this is a disappointment. I am certain he has bills to pay, but really, is this the only way he could keep the wolf from the door?