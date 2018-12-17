Joe Lieberman lobbying for China's ZTE
"Say it ain't so, Joe!" is one of the most famous quotations in the history of sports, but it applies well to my feelings about the report that former senator Joseph Lieberman has signed on as a lobbyist in all but name for China's ZTE Telecom. That company is considered a willing partner of the Chinese government in its mission to replace the USA as the world's superpower.
Daniel Lippman and Steven Overly of Politico broke the story a few days ago:
Chinese telecom giant ZTE is tapping a deeply connected Washington insider, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, as it tries to fend off ongoing concerns that it poses a threat to U.S. national security.
The company – the subject of a heated congressional battle earlier this year – has hired Lieberman (I-Conn.) to conduct an "independent" national security assessment of its products, the former senator told POLITICO.
"There are obviously still concerns about the safety of their products or the extent to which their products could be used to compromise American security in any way or even individual security," Lieberman said in an interview, adding that ZTE has "decided to really try to get ahead of those concerns and be in a position to answer them."
There is nothing illegal in what Senator Lieberman is doing, so long as he registers. But for a man who has let his conscience be his guide, and who has broken with his Democrat colleagues and even supported Republican candidates, this is a disappointment. I am certain he has bills to pay, but really, is this the only way he could keep the wolf from the door?
I am with the Washington Examiner, who editorialized:
Let's be clear, when you are paying former members of Congress to ask "questions" on your behalf, you expect your questions to navigate the halls of power. Here, the questioner is far more important than the question itself.
Tucker Carlson has repeatedly stated on his Fox News show that China and Chinese entities have bought up a huge cadre of Washington eminences as consultants, lobbyists, and friends. Our political system does allow people – even foreign entities – the rights to legal counsel and free speech. But when a huge crew of influential people sign up to a rival power, public shaming is in order. Let's start with a public list of all China's representatives, including those working for insider companies like ZTE.
Photo credit: Official Senate portrait.
