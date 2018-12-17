Can the Democrats nominate two white guys?

On paper, it looks as if a Biden-O'Rourke gives the Democrats their best chance in 2020. It looks like the dynamic duo, with all due respect to Batman and Robin.

As my late father used to say, everything looks good on paper. In fact, I'm sure those gasoline tax increases in France looked really good on paper. I can imagine a bunch of French bureaucrats complimenting each other when they discussed the idea over a little coffee.

This is from Eileen A.J. Connelly:

Advisers have touted O'Rourke to Biden thanks to his relative youth – he's 46. The Texas pol is fresh off a close Senate-race loss to Republican Ted Cruz. At 76, Biden has been wondering whether he's too old to make a third try for the presidency, the Associated Press reported. O'Rourke could help Biden attract young voters in a potential run against President Trump. But while Biden has high approval numbers, calls for new blood and a new generation of leadership are dominating Democratic circles. He'd be the oldest president ever if he won. O'Rourke said Friday he hasn't decided whether or not he'll mount his own run for the presidency in 2020.

We will see.

On paper, Beto's presence may attract young voters, but is that really true?

A Biden-O'Rourke will run into a few problems:

1. Twenty twenty won't be 2018. It may be more like another of those years when presidents get re-elected. Remember that Reagan, Clinton, and Obama lost big in the midterms but were re-elected.

2. Twenty eighteen saw huge energy on the Democrat side. Will that energy be there in 2020, when reality hits the House Democrat majority between the eyes?

3. Will the party's "everything is gender and skin color" base support a ticket of two white men? I can't wait to see how the delegates at the convention react to that.

Last, but not least, everything depends on President Trump and whether or not the country wants to re-elect him. If it does, then it won't matter whom the Democrats nominate.

