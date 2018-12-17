Obama said illegal alien parents put their children's 'lives at risk'

The fact that the little girl hadn't consumed food or water for several days and endured who knows what other physical and emotional trauma over the grueling and dangerous two-thousand-mile journey from her home in Guatemala didn't seem to affect the narrative of Democrats and the MSM that President Trump is somehow responsible for her tragic death.

What's also missing from the Democrat and MSM narrative is any mention of Obama's border and immigration policies – especially his personal feelings regarding children and illegal immigration.

A story on NBCNews.com on July 02, 2014 titled " Feds to Wage Ad Campaign to Stem Dangerous Treks to U.S. Border" shows that President Obama's immigration policy included advertising designed to scare people who might consider traveling to America's southern border.

The story claimed that "U.S. officials struggling to deal with a crush of children and undocumented immigrants [sic] arriving on the Texas-Mexico border are waging a war of words to keep more from coming. ... [T]he federal government is trying to counter with a Spanish-language campaign essentially designed to frighten those considering the journey."

The most important take-away from the story was "the warning" content of the advertising: "Those who risk such journeys could be easy prey for 'coyotes' and criminal organizations, be robbed or subjected to violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking or forced labor."

Obviously, the Obama administration was well aware of the dangers awaiting anyone choosing to journey to our southern border through Mexico. In light of the outcry from Democrats and the MSM about protecting illegal alien children from what they deem Trump's "child abuse" immigration policies, it seems that President Obama understood that child abuse literally began when parents either took or sent their children on a highly dangerous journey through Mexico to our southern border.

In a piece written on June 20, 2018 by Bryan Logan in Business Insider titled "Immigration lawyer recounts a conversation with Obama about the border crisis that he says 'shook me to my core,'" Mr. Logan cited a conversation he had with President Obama about separating children from parents who get caught illegally crossing our border. An excerpt from that piece explains Obama's mindset and position on the issue.

An immigration lawyer on Monday sought to add some context to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy drawing criticism over its practice of separating children from adults they're traveling with who are caught crossing the US-Mexico border illegally. R. Andrew Free argued on Twitter that the fallout from the sounds and images from locations along the southern US border and detention centers where migrants are being held were an extension of practices that began under President Barack Obama. The lawyer recounted a 2015 exchange with Obama, during which Free said he implored the president to close two detention centers in southern Texas out of concern for the women and children being held there. Free recalled the conditions he witnessed at the detention centers where some of the women and children were held. Free said he brought up those centers during his brief conversation with Obama in 2015. "It's wrong. And it's going to be a stain on your legacy," Free recalled telling the president. The lawyer said Obama's response, as he remembered it, "shook me to my core." In his tweets, Free recalled Obama's response to his suggestion that the detention centers would tarnish the president's legacy. According to Free, Obama said; "I'll tell you what we can't have – it's these parents sending their kids here on a dangerous journey and putting their lives at risk."

There you have it: not only does this liberal immigration lawyer point out that the practice of separating children from parents began under President Obama, but he also makes it crystal-clear, with a quote from Obama, that Obama believes that parents put their children's "lives at risk" when they decide to bring or send them to cross our border illegally – not the president of the United States, the Border Patrol, U.S. Customs, or American citizens.