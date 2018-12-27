Google approves app to report incidents of Islamic blasphemy

Apple may have forbidden a Christian app regarding homosexuality, but its Silicon Valley neighbor and smart phone competitor Google is fine with offering an app enabling Muslims to report blasphemy to the police. Perhaps it has escaped the notice of the powers that be at Google that Islamic doctrine is even harsher toward homosexual acts than Christianity. For example, this scripture from the Hadith (officially recognized stories about the Prophet Mohammed that are sacred scripture:

If a man who is not married is seized committing sodomy, he will be stoned to death. Abu Dawud said: The tradition of 'Asim proved the tradition of 'Amir b. Abi 'Amr as weak.

Or this, which does not even require sexual acts:

Narrated Ibn 'Abbas: The Prophet cursed effeminate men (those men who are in the similitude (assume the manners of women) and those women who assume the manners of men, and he said, "Turn them out of your houses ." The Prophet turned out such-and-such man, and 'Umar turned out such-and-such woman.

Google has officially approved an app for use in Indonesia enabling blasphemy, including about homoseuxality, to be reported:

A new Android app has launched with the focus of allowing Muslims to report individuals who commit blasphemy, or insult Islam. No, this is not a joke. The app, “Smart Pakem”, which launched in Indonesia last month at the request of the Indonesian government, will allow users and government officials to uphold Sharia law and target and report people who hold “misguided” beliefs in violation of Islamic law, which forbids insults of Islam, insults against the Prophet Mohammed, or the recognition of any other religion besides Islam.

You can view the app on a Google site, so apparently this is not fake news:

Here is Google Translate’s version of the official explanation offered on the Google page:

SMART PAKEM, an application to make it easier to find information and manage religion, belief flow and community organizations in the jurisdiction of DKI Jakarta

Indonesia, where this app is now available, is one of the more permissive Muslim-majority countries when it comes to homosexuality. The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association reports:

Same-sex relations are not prohibited according to the national Penal Code. The only provision to deal with such relations is article 292 which prohibits sexual acts between persons of the same sex, if committed with a person under the legal age.38 However, in 2002 the national parliament gave the Aceh province the right to adopt Islamic Sharia laws. Such laws do apply to Muslims only. Moreover, for example the city of Palembang in South Sumatra has introduced jail time and hefty fines for same-sex relations.39

So, if and when the Indonesian police receive reports of homosexual activity via this app, it’s only in a few areas of the country that people have anything to worry about.

It never ceases to amaze me that most American gay rights crusaders are so indifferent to the actual persecution of homosexuals in Muslim countries. The same report quoted about Indonesia list many counties in which the death penalty applies.

