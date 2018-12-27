Apple kills app for politely suggesting alternatives to homosexuality

An organization called Living Hope Ministries ran afoul of Apple – or rather, ran afoul of about 350 shrieking activists, who proceeded to shriek to Apple – for propagating an app suggesting that sodomy is anything but a sparkling gift to humanity.

As the saying goes, "there's an app for that" – unless you're trying to get away from abhorrent sins of the flesh.

The BBC reported Monday that Apple has heard the pleas of the group and removed an app produced by Living Hope Ministries from its app store. Google and Amazon are being encouraged by activists to follow suit. A download of the app reveals that its contents are essentially the same as what can be found on the Texas-based ministry's website. The ministry describes itself as a "Christian ministry focused on sexual wholeness." ... An article found on the Living Hope Ministries website titled "How Do I Help My Gay Friend?" addresses the ministry's stance on how Christians can help their gay friends. It emphasizes a focus on Jesus and that all humans are sinners in need of salvation.

It's worth emphasizing that Living Hope's message is a kid-glove, even milquetoast manifestation of the Christian stance on sodomy. The Catholic Church, whence the Christian stance comes, recalls Scripture's condemnation of sodomitical acts as "acts of grave depravity" and insists that "under no circumstances can they be approved." St. Peter Damian fulminated that sodomy "expels all the forces of virtue from the temple of the human heart, and, as if pulling the door from its hinges, allows the entrance of every barbarity of vice." St. John Chrysostom, referring to Sodom and Gomorrah, said, "Consider how great is that sin, to have forced hell to appear even before its time!" Christians cannot escape the truth of their faith that those in thrall to sodomy desperately need to repent – that this sin is especially destructive to self and neighbor.

Ricky Chelette, who runs Living Hope Ministries and himself struggled with this sin, said in his organization's defense, "We love gay-identified individuals." Makes sense: The best way to love someone who's hurtling toward the edge of a cliff is to pull him back from the edge – or, at the very least, politely request that he consider ceasing to hurtle.

Walking a tightrope of super-politeness might keep the crocodile focused on others for a while, but, as Living Hope Ministries is discovering, even super-polite disagreement will only infuriate the LGBT movement's dictators. Nor will cowed silence satisfy them. No, you need to don your pom-poms and cheerlead for sodomy, promiscuity, and self-mutilation in pursuit of the "sex change" delusion before you'll be left alone. Once you're deconstructed and built back up in the LGBT image, then maybe you'll get some peace – maybe, if the enforcers decide not to obliterate you pour encourager les autres.

The forces behind this app crackdown have had decades to amass power and influence. Those of us on the side of right reason will therefore have to suffer a lot in standing up to them. The more we cringe from these trials, professional and personal, the longer the tyranny will last, and the worse off our children will be.

Drew Belsky is the American Thinker's deputy editor. Contact him at drew@americanthinker.com.