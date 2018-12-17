Dems promise quick action on gun control in January

Democrats will utilize their newfound majority in the House to quickly pass gun control legislation, according to their leadership. But don't worry. It's "commonsense" and will prevent criminals from using guns in crimes.

"Commonsense" gun control laws. Every time I see that phrase, I have to resist the impulse to giggle. Invariably, "commonsense" is shorthand for "nonsense" – especially when the "commonsense" gun control measure is universal registration.

If you believe that, I've got a lovely bridge over the Chicago River I'd like to sell you.

Politico:

With backing from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and key chairmen, Democrats will move to require federal background checks on all gun sales, part of a broader effort by the party to advance long-stalled gun control measures. While the proposal won't get through the Republican-run Senate, much less become law, getting through the House will be a win for the gun-control movement, which has little to cheer about since President Donald Trump was sworn into office. Rep. Mike Thompson (Calif.) – head of a Democratic "gun violence prevention task force" that will have more than 140 members next year – says he'll introduce the universal background checks bill early next year. "It will be strong legislation to expand background checks, and I will have a very respectful show of [co-sponors]," Thompson said in an interview. "I think you will see it happen in the first 100 days." "The new Democratic majority will act boldly and decisively to pass commonsense, life-saving background checks that are overwhelmingly supported by the American people," Pelosi said in a statement.

"Commonsense"? "Life-saving"? Balderdash.

Thompson's legislation will require federal background checks on all gun sales, including private transactions. There likely will be some small exemptions, such as transfers between family members, or temporary use of a gun for hunting. Gun-control groups estimate that roughly one-fifth or more of gun sales don't include background checks.

Don't count on those "exemptions" making it into the final draft of the bill. This is gun control, with the emphasis on "control." Family members will have to fill out the forms just like anyone else.

"Universal background checks has always been a red herring," said Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), a key NRA ally in the House. "It's something that sounds very commonsense and probably polls very well, but there's not a single commercial gun transaction in America that doesn't have a background check." "People who are putting this forward, I think they have good intentions. They don't want the wrong people to have guns," Hudson added. "But the wrong people are not going to report gun sales. So you will need a registry to know where every gun is."

Now, there's some "common sense."

Democrats feel emboldened because they took over the House and because of recent difficulties experienced by the NRA. The gun rights group has been under fire for its contacts with Russians who, apparently, have been able to hypnotize NRA leadership and get them to back the Kremlin...or something. It's strange that a country with some of the most restrictive gun laws in the world would be interested in influencing the NRA.

No matter. This is common sense we're talking about here, so no thinking is allowed.

It takes a truly delusional mind to believe that background checks will stop school shootings, or gang drive-bys, or even domestic violence. Universal background checks are one of those measures that allow politicians to be seen "doing something about the problem." It won't help, but their voters will love them for it.